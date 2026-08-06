Chef Kunal Kapur shares caramel popcorn recipe to enjoy movie night at home: See step-by-step preparation
Caramel popcorn is a delicious indulgence that be prepared in a jiffy and enjoyed over a movie date night at home. Chef Kunal Kapur shares how to make it.
Movie nights and popcorn go hand-in-bucket, but what if we want to take it to the next stage? Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has a fix with his easy-to-prepare caramel popcorn recipe.
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Taking to Instagram on August 6, he showed how to prepare the dish at home, writing in the caption, “Freshly popped, perfectly crunchy, and coated in a rich homemade caramel, this caramel popcorn is the ultimate sweet snack for movie nights, parties, or whenever cravings strike. It comes together with simple pantry ingredients and tastes so much better than store-bought. Once you try this recipe, you’ll never go back!”
The recipe takes approximately 20 minutes to make and serves four. Once prepared, caramel popcorn can be enjoyed on its own as a sweet and crunchy snack or used as a base or topping for other recipes. The detailed steps to make are as follows.
Ingredients for caramel popcorn
- ½ cup Popcorn
- 1 cup Sugar (fine grain)
- 2 tbsp Butter
- ¼ tsp Salt
- ¼ tsp Baking Soda
Method of preparation
- For the popcorn, add some oil and butter to a pot and turn on the heat. Once the butter has melted, add the popcorn kernels to the pot and sprinkle with salt.
- Stir it and heat it for a short while, and when it starts to pop, close the pot with a lid and let it pop!
- Now, for the caramel, add sugar to a pan and turn up the heat. Wait for the sugar to melt on its own and do not stir, just swirl the pan to ensure the sugar caramelises evenly. When the sugar melts, add some baking soda and stir it well.
- Now add the popcorn to the caramel and mix it well. Transfer it to a tray and let it cool.
- When it cools down, separate the popcorn that is stuck together with your hands.
- Serve it and enjoy a nice, sweet snack!
More about Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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