Chef Kunal Kapur shares caramel popcorn recipe to enjoy movie night at home: See step-by-step preparation

Movie nights and popcorn go hand-in-bucket, but what if we want to take it to the next stage? Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has a fix with his easy-to-prepare caramel popcorn recipe.

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Taking to Instagram on August 6, he showed how to prepare the dish at home, writing in the caption, “Freshly popped, perfectly crunchy, and coated in a rich homemade caramel, this caramel popcorn is the ultimate sweet snack for movie nights, parties, or whenever cravings strike. It comes together with simple pantry ingredients and tastes so much better than store-bought. Once you try this recipe, you’ll never go back!”

The recipe takes approximately 20 minutes to make and serves four. Once prepared, caramel popcorn can be enjoyed on its own as a sweet and crunchy snack or used as a base or topping for other recipes. The detailed steps to make are as follows.