Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy chicken popcorn recipe to enjoy on rainy days: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar's chicken popcorn recipe makes it easy to prepare the popular fast food at home to enjoy during the monsoon rain.
Chicken popcorn is the favourite order of many at fast food joints, and celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar now makes it easy for us to prepare the dish at home with his simple recipe. Paired with a spicy mayonnaise dip, it is just comfort on a plate, particularly on rainy days.
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The recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for chicken popcorn
For marination
- 3 Chicken breasts, cut into small cubes
- Salt to taste
- 1½ tsp Degi red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp Turmeric powder
- 1 tsp Coriander powder
- A pinch of asafoetida
- 1 tsp Vinegar
- 1 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 heaped tsp Ginger Garlic paste
- 1 Egg white
- 1 tbsp Cornstarch
For coating
- 1 cup Cornflakes, crumble
- ⅓ cup Bread crumb
- Oil for frying
For dip
- 4-5 Garlic cloves
- 1 Green chilli, broken in half
- 1 tbsp Coriander leaves
- 2-3 tbsp Olive oil
- ½ Cheese block, grated
- 2 tbsp Mayonnaise
- 1 tsp Black pepper powder
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
- Lemon wedge
Method of preparation
For marination
- In a large bowl, add chicken cubes, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, asafoetida, vinegar, coriander leaves and ginger garlic paste. Mix it well.
- Add egg white, cornstarch and mix everything well.
For coating
- In another bowl, add cornflakes and crumb it well.
- Add bread crumbs and mix them well.
- One by one, coat the chicken cubes with the cornflakes crumb properly.
For frying
- Heat oil in a kadai, once it’s medium hot. Gently slide the pieces one after the other into the oil.
- Fry chicken popcorn in batches.
- Deep fry evenly till golden on medium flame.
- Drain and keep on an absorbent paper.
- Garnish it with a coriander sprig and lemon wedge.
- Serve hot with dip.
For dip
- In a bowl, add garlic, green chilli, coriander leaves, olive oil and blend it with the help of a blender.
- Transfer the mixture into another bowl, add mayonnaise, black pepper and mix it well.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
A culinary professional with 25+ years' experience in the field and more than 12 years in senior kitchen management positions, Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, television personality, author, restaurateur, and actor. He's well-known for appearing on numerous TV shows and for his role as a former judge on MasterChef India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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