Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares sweet and spicy honey chilli baby corn recipe: See step-by-step preparation
The honey chilli baby corn recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is the perfectly balanced dish to enjoy during the chilly monsoon rains.
The monsoon rain brings a certain chill in the air, and a sweet and spicy dish is just what one craves at the time. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor helps us to make one at home by sharing his honey chilli baby corn recipe.
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The dish takes approximately 40 minutes to prepare and serves four. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Ingredients for honey chilli baby corn
- 10-12 baby corns, halved vertically
- 1½ tablespoons honey
- 1 fresh red chilli, chopped
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- 1/4 cup corn flour
- 1/4 cup rice flour
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt to taste
- Crushed black peppercorns to taste
- 1/2 cup refined flour (maida)
- Salt to taste
- Crushed black peppercorns to taste
- 1½ cups refined flour (maida)
- Salt to taste
- 1½ tablespoons oil + for deep frying
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
- 1½ tablespoons finely chopped ginger
- 2 spring onion bulbs, finely chopped
- 1/2 tablespoon red chilli paste
- 1 teaspoon red chilli sauce
- A dash of soy sauce
- A dash of vinegar
- 4 tablespoons diagonally sliced spring onion greens (for garnish)
- 1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds (for garnish)
Method of preparation
- Take corn flour in a large bowl, add rice flour, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and crushed black peppercorns and mix well. Add baby corns and mix till they are well coated with the mixture.
- To make the batter, take refined flour in another bowl, add salt and crushed black peppercorns. Make a well in the centre and pour one and a half cups of water, and whisk till a smooth batter is formed.
- Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Dip each baby corn into the batter, coat it well and gently slide it into the hot oil. Deep fry till golden and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.
- Heat 12 tablespoons of oil in a pan, add garlic and ginger and sauté for one to two minutes. Add red chilli, green chilli and spring onion bulbs and mix well. Cook for one to two minutes.
- Add the red chilli paste and mix well. Add half a cup of water and mix well. Cook for one to two minutes.
- Add red chilli sauce, soy sauce and vinegar and mix well. Add two tablespoons of spring onion greens and fried baby corns and toss till well combined.
- Switch the heat off and add honey, toasted white sesame seeds and mix well.
- Add the remaining spring onion greens and mix.
- Serve hot, garnished with toasted sesame seeds and spring onion greens.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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