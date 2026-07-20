Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares how to make crispy onion pakoda in an air-fryer: See step-by-step preparation
Rainy days and onion pakodas are an excellent match. Sanjeev Kapoor shows how to make the association healthier with an air-fryer.
Rainy days call for crispy pakodas, and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor showed a way to make the indulgence healthier by using an air-fryer. The modern application allows one to enjoy fried foods while using significantly less amount of oil.
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On his blog, the chef shared an easy recipe for onion pakodas that can be made using an air-fryer, thus bringing together a classic dish and a modern innovation to give us something to enjoy guilt-free.
The recipe requires approximately 30 minutes of prep time and takes approximately another 20 minutes to cook. The ingredients listed below are sufficient to serve four. Detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for air-fried onion pakoda
2 medium onions, peeled
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup gram flour (besan)
1 teaspoon crushed coriander seeds
1 teaspoon red chilli powder
1½ teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1½ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)
Oil for greasing
Method of preparation
- Slice the onions thinly and transfer them to a bowl. To the onions, add salt and mix well. Set the bowl aside for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Next, add gram flour, crushed coriander seeds, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder and carom seeds and mix well.
- Preheat the air fryer to 200° C for two to three minutes.
- Line the air fryer basket with parchment paper and brush some oil over it.
- Divide the onion mixture into equal-sized pakodas and place in the air fryer basket in a single layer.
- Brush some more oil on top, fit the basket to the air fryer and air fry for six minutes.
- Bring the basket out, flip, brush some more oil over the pakodas, fit the basket into the air fryer and air fry for another eight minutes.
- Bring the basket out, arrange the pakodas in a serving bowl and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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