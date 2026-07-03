Chef Ranveer Brar shares moong dal pakoda and pakoda kadhi recipe: Turning snack into a meal
Ranveer Brar shares the recipe for the popular street snack, moong dal pakoda, as well as the recipe to turn it into a curry at home.
Everyone craves snacks in the evening, but preparing one that can also be turned into a meal is really helpful for the one doing the cooking. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared such a recipe on his YouTube channel, the moong dal pakoda.
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The crispy dal pakodas are the perfect snacks for a rainy day, and they can also be easily converted into a kadhi that goes well with rice or rotis. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Preparing moong dal pakoda
Ingredients:
For roasting peanuts
- ½ cup Peanuts
- 1 tsp Ghee
- Salt to taste
For dal paste
- 2 cups Green moong dal (soaked for 6-7 hours)
For moong dal pakoda
- Prepared dal paste
- 1 inch Ginger. peeled, finely chopped
- 3 Green chillies, finely chopped
- 2-3 tbsp Coriander leaves, finely chopped
- ⅓ cup Roasted peanut, roughly crushed
- Salt to taste
- ¼ tsp Chaat masala
- A pinch of Degi red chilli powder
For peanut chutney
- 2-3 tbsp Roasted peanut
- Few Coriander leaves
- ½ inch Ginger, peeled, roughly sliced
- 3-4 Green chillies, broken into halves
- 1 tbsp Tender coriander stem
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp Oil
- 1 tsp Sugar
- 2 heaped tbsp Curd, beaten
Other ingredients
- Oil for frying
Method of preparation:
For roasting peanuts
- In a pan, add peanuts and dry roast them for 2-3 minutes on medium flame.
- Add ghee and sauté it well, add salt to taste and mix it well.
- Transfer it to a tray or plate and keep it aside for further use.
For dal paste
- In a mixer grinder jar, add green moong dal and grind it coarsely.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For moong dal pakoda
- In a parat, add prepared dal paste, ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, roasted peanuts, salt to taste and mix it well.
- Make small lemon-sized balls with the mixture, drop them into hot oil, and fry until golden on a medium flame.
- Transfer it to a tray or plate and keep it aside for further use.
- In a bowl, add prepared pakoda, sprinkle chaat masala, degi red chilli powder and toss it well.
- Transfer it into a serving dish along with the prepared peanut chutney.
- Garnish it with degi red chilli powder, coriander sprig and lemon wedges.
For peanut chutney
- In a mixer grinder jar, add roasted peanuts, coriander leaves, ginger, green chillies, coriander stems, salt to taste, oil and grind it into a fine smooth paste.
- Transfer it to a bowl, add sugar, curd and mix it well.
- Keep it aside for further use.
Preparing moong dal pakoda kadhi
Ingredients:
For curd mixture
- ½ cup Curd, beaten
- 1 tsp Coriander powder
- 1 tsp Degi red chilli powder
- ½ tsp Turmeric powder
For pakoda kadhi
- 1 tbsp Oil
- ½ tsp Cumin seeds
- ¼ tsp Fennel seeds
- 2 Green chillies, roughly chopped
- ½ inch Ginger, peeled, roughly julienned
- Prepared curd mixture
- Salt to taste
- Prepared pakoda
For garnish
- A pinch of Degi red chilli powder
- Coriander sprig
- Lemon wedge
Method of preparation:
For curd mixture
- In a bowl, add curd, coriander powder, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder and mix it well.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For pakoda kadhi
- In a pan or kadai, heat oil, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds and let them splutter.
- Add green chillies, ginger and sauté it for a minute.
- Add prepared curd mixture and let it cook for 2-3 minutes on high flame.
- Add salt, the prepared pakoda, and cook it for a while until thick.
- Transfer it into a serving bowl and garnish it with coriander sprig.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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