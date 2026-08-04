Craving chocolate, chips or sugar? Nutritionist reveals what your body actually needs and simple swaps to beat cravings

Here is a breakdown of the four most common cravings shared by Kiran, what your body is actually asking for, and the smart swaps to make instead:

Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja, in an August 3 Instagram video, shared how to understand these daily cravings so you can feed your body what it actually needs, saying: "Cravings are your body's way of asking for better nutrients. You just have to listen to it wisely."

Ever found yourself hunting through the kitchen for chocolate, chips, or sweets? Before you blame yourself for a lack of willpower, a nutritionist says those sudden food urges aren't random — they are your body's way of asking for specific nutrients. Also read | Fighting late-night cravings? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath explains the connection with sleep, stress and metabolic health

1. Craving chocolate? You may need magnesium That irresistible urge for dark or milk chocolate often strikes when your body is running low on essential minerals, particularly magnesium, Kiran highlighted. While chocolate does contain trace amounts of magnesium, it often comes packed with refined sugar and fats. "When I'm craving chocolate, my body is asking for more magnesium. So I'll eat cashews, pumpkin seeds, spinach, or beans," Kiran said.

2. Craving sugar? You may need protein A sudden craving for sweets — whether pastries, sweets, or sugary sodas — frequently occurs when blood sugar levels dip, leaving the body desperate for quick fuel, Kiran explained. However, loading up on sugar leads to a rapid spike and crash, worsening the cycle. Protein provides sustained energy and helps keep blood sugar levels steady, she added.

Kiran shared, "When I'm craving sugar, my body is asking for more protein. So I'll have protein-rich snacks like roasted chana, Greek yoghurt, eggs or a protein shake."

3. Craving salty foods? You may need electrolytes An intense hankering for salty snacks like potato crisps or salted nuts usually points toward fluid imbalance, mild dehydration, or a need to replenish vital minerals. Kiran said: "When I'm craving salty foods, my body needs electrolytes. So I'll have coconut water, buttermilk, lemon water, or roasted makhana."

4. Craving carbs? You may need energy If you find yourself constantly dreaming of white bread, pastries, or heavy refined carbs, your system is likely signalling low overall energy reserves, according to Kiran. Instead of simple carbs that burn off instantly, opting for complex carbohydrates delivers slow-release energy that keeps you full for hours. Kiran said, "And when I'm craving carbs, my body is asking for more energy. So, I'll have fruits, sweet potatoes, rice or oats." Also read | 5 things that lower your energy instantly

According to Kiran, deciphering what your body is truly asking for transforms how you approach daily nutrition. By pausing to identify the underlying nutrient deficit and swapping out processed treats for whole, nutrient-dense foods, you can satisfy your appetite and keep your energy balanced throughout the day.

Kiran explained in her caption: "Next time you find yourself reaching for sugar, chips, or chocolate, pause for a second. Instead of fighting the craving, try giving your body what it might actually need. Simple swaps can help you feel more satisfied, support your energy levels, and reduce those constant cravings over time."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.