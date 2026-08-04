Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Lock Upp 2 inmates speaking out on facing molestation: ‘It is not easy’ | Exclusive

Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is in its finale week and a winner will be announced soon! But the past few weeks offered a lot of drama, confrontations and breakdowns. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, co-host Riteish Deshmukh spoke about the experience of witnessing the contestants' journeys up close. Riteish Deshmukh appreciated the Lock Upp 2 contestants for showing courage on the show.

Lock Upp 2 inmates reveal their secrets The format of the show demands that each contestant come in with three secrets of their own. Each secret would be their lifeline that could save them. But last week saw a complete turn-around in the game, as contestants had the power of sabotaging each other's name for a task and they would have to let go of a secret. That would result in them being ‘at risk.’

It resulted in a difficult few days inside the house, as many contestants came out with their secrets as a part of the task. From Shreya Kalra to Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda to Shivangi Joshi, each of them revealed a dark secret from their personal lives where they were molested at an young age.

Molestation became the common thread in these deeply personal stories. The contestants broke down while others comforted them. Many on social media picked on the common thread of molestation and how much it affects a person.

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh says he cannot deal with all Lock Upp inmates in the same way, talks co-hosting with Farah Khan

‘It is not easy to come out’ Riteish shared how important these discussions became as a part of the show, and said, “I feel all of the contestants are achievers on their own right and it is not easy to come out. This is not the same as saying it to one's friend, wife, parents… but to say that out loud in the open and embrace whatever happened to them is not easy. But I must say that it gives immense strength to a lot of others and to talk about it."

"The shame lies on the perpetrator and not on the victim. We need to really give that strength and embrace the fact, and so I just feel the contestants have given immense strength even to the viewers to come out and talk about. To name these people and shame them publicly,” he added.