Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Lock Upp 2 inmates speaking out on facing molestation: ‘It is not easy’ | Exclusive
Riteish Deshmukh has said that the inmates of Lock Upp 2 have given a lot of strength even to the viewers by talking about their traumatic childhood secrets.
Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is in its finale week and a winner will be announced soon! But the past few weeks offered a lot of drama, confrontations and breakdowns. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, co-host Riteish Deshmukh spoke about the experience of witnessing the contestants' journeys up close.
Lock Upp 2 inmates reveal their secrets
The format of the show demands that each contestant come in with three secrets of their own. Each secret would be their lifeline that could save them. But last week saw a complete turn-around in the game, as contestants had the power of sabotaging each other's name for a task and they would have to let go of a secret. That would result in them being ‘at risk.’
It resulted in a difficult few days inside the house, as many contestants came out with their secrets as a part of the task. From Shreya Kalra to Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda to Shivangi Joshi, each of them revealed a dark secret from their personal lives where they were molested at an young age.
Molestation became the common thread in these deeply personal stories. The contestants broke down while others comforted them. Many on social media picked on the common thread of molestation and how much it affects a person.
Also read: Riteish Deshmukh says he cannot deal with all Lock Upp inmates in the same way, talks co-hosting with Farah Khan
‘It is not easy to come out’
Riteish shared how important these discussions became as a part of the show, and said, “I feel all of the contestants are achievers on their own right and it is not easy to come out. This is not the same as saying it to one's friend, wife, parents… but to say that out loud in the open and embrace whatever happened to them is not easy. But I must say that it gives immense strength to a lot of others and to talk about it."
"The shame lies on the perpetrator and not on the victim. We need to really give that strength and embrace the fact, and so I just feel the contestants have given immense strength even to the viewers to come out and talk about. To name these people and shame them publicly,” he added.
Who will win?
Riteish made it clear that he has no favorites and he has seen the game ‘too closely’ to pick anyone out of the lot ahead of the finale.
He says, “Unfortunately, Farah Khan and I don't have the luxury of doing that… We can definitely observe. Shreya's journey has been fantastic, she is a very strong player. So has Shivangi and Harshad, and their story continues. Ram has been someone who was really reluctant earlier and then embraced the format. I thought Varun did so well. Yogesh and Akanksha [Choudhary], both of them played well. Shilpa Shinde was very strong.”
“All of them were great, in their own ways. So I would probably talk about everyone and their journey on the show. I would want to be as unbiased as I can be and enjoy everyone's journey,” he concludes.
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is currently streaming on Netflix.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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