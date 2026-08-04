How can a film like Maa Inti Bangaaram be shot in 54 days and make ₹100 crore? Producer Himank reveals 5 pointers

Himank says that at the production house, Raj and the writers’ room are always working on penning new stories, with them already developing 5-6 stories in-house. “It’s a very structured process that’s largely missing in our industry,” explains the producer, adding, “We shot our first film, Subham , in 38 days and Maa Inti Bangaaram in 54. This only happened because we don’t go to set until we know exactly what we’re shooting. It’s not on the fly.”

Maa Inti Bangaaram is one such film in recent times from Telugu cinema to prove that a female-led action film made on a modest budget can work wonders at the box office. Producer Himank Duvvuru reveals how such a film can be shot in 54 days and gross ₹100 crore at the box office, at a time when the Telugu film industry seems to struggle to stick to release schedules or deliver box-office returns as intended. While having a star like Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead, her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, and a creative like Raj Nidimoru running the show help, Himank reveals it’s more than just the optics.

While Himank acknowledges that there are always minor tweaks made on set, he says they go on floors with a 90% bound script. “We sit down and chart, okay, this is the number of days we need. We end up shooting more than the industry average that way. Raj and DK’s D2R Films in Mumbai shoot very fast, so having that experience helps. More or less, we already know how the edit is going to turn out,” he says.

Questioning why anything is needed Himank reveals that at their production house, they don’t just question if something is crucial to the story; they also question if the manner in which it’s shot is necessary to the film. “Our team breaks it down, works closely with the direction team, and asks them questions. Why do you want to shoot this? Where do you need it to be done? It’s a healthy exercise to do it this way,” he says. Maa Inti Bangaaram was directed by Nandini Reddy.

The producer also explains that the industry norm is for the direction team to break it down and tell the producers what they need, with little pushback. “They usually say, this is what we want. But we ask, why? Why can’t you do this? Can this location not be moved elsewhere? The production team gets very involved. Not creatively, but in ensuring that the set runs smoothly, also faster and quicker,” he adds.