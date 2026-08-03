Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down talking about her mom stuck in Assam during floods; other family members affected
TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed on social media how her family has been affected by the Assam floods. Here's what she said.
Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been rallying relief support for Assam since news broke of the state being flooded. In a recent video, she broke down and couldn’t control her tears as she spoke about how her mother and other family members were affected by the floods. The actor appealed to fans to do their bit for the state.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mother stuck in Assam
In a video now widely circulating online, Devoleena can be seen talking about the Assam floods and breaking down. During a Facebook LIVE, the actor was seen becoming emotional as she appealed for relief efforts. Barely holding back tears, she revealed that her mother is currently in flood-hit Nazira, leaving her worried and helpless. She also stated that her grandmother's and other family members' houses have been affected by the flooding.
“I’m so sorry. This is the reason I haven’t been able to make a video. I knew I would break down,” she said, adding, “Sivasagar and Nazira are where I grew up. I was born there, and my schooling and college were all there. Sadly and unfortunately, my mother is still stuck in Nazira. By God’s grace, our old house is in an area that hasn’t been completely flooded.”
However, other family members have suffered devastation from the floods. Her grandmother's and aunt’s houses have been completely submerged. “Everything is finished. Nothing is left,” Devoleena said emotionally, adding, “As you can see in the videos, there is absolutely nothing remaining.” Devoleena has been supporting relief efforts, with her latest Instagram Stories also showing a truck full of essentials being sent.
About the Assam floods
According to PTI, the Assam government on Monday released the first tranche of around ₹160 crore interim relief to over 75,000 households that were the worst affected in this year's floods, officials said. The toll in the deluge this year rose to 85 as three more deaths were reported on Sunday, even as the number of affected people dipped to 1.35 lakh, they said.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is touring the worst-affected districts in Upper Assam, released the first tranche of interim relief from Dibrugarh. Around 75,000 families with severely damaged houses in Sivasagar, Chariadeo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts received ₹15,000 each, the officials said. Subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme was also released to eligible affected families.
The CM had earlier announced several interim relief measures for the worst-hit districts, which will be covered with donations received in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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