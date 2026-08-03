Ramanand Sagar's grandson reviews Ramayana trailer, objects to Ranbir Kapoor's casting: ‘He has baggage after Animal'

It is hard to match the legacy of legendary director and producer Ramanand Sagar, who created the iconic 1987 television series Ramayan. However, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana has been creating significant buzz ever since its trailer was released. Now, Ramanand's grandson, Shiv Sagar, has shared his review of the film's trailer. Actor Ranbir Kapoor is portraying Ram in the film Ramayana

'Didn't care for other actors apart from Yash' While Shiv praised the film's VFX and appreciated the casting of Sai Pallavi and Yash, he was critical of Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram.

In the clip posted by Tooth Mountain Farms that is now going viral, Shiv said, "I saw the trailer, and of course, the trailer was much better than the promo because the teaser that they had put out before had very little information. In the trailer, we could see more of the characters and more of the VFX, and also they revealed Ravan, which is played by Yash."

Praising Yash and Sai Pallavi's casting as Ravana and Sita, he said, “Overall, I really like the casting of Yash as Ravan and Sai Pallavi as Sita because they are from South, and these actors from South, they really understand our mythology, and these are stories told to them from a very young age by their grandparents. So they really know the mannerisms, and they know these characters very well, and I think that is why Yash and Sai Pallavi were really able to incorporate these characters into their acting, but I did not care much for the other actors.”