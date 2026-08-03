Panchang Today, August 3, 2026: Krishna Panchami under Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 3, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 3, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through thoughtful planning, careful communication and disciplined action. With Somvar, Krishna Panchami and Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from patience, practical decisions and consistent follow-through rather than haste or unnecessary display.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:43 am
|Sunset
|7:10 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|7:24 am to 9:05 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Amrit Kalam: 5:07 pm to 6:45 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Aadi Perukku
Basis: Tamil Aadi month observance; Region: Tamil
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) is associated with steadiness, emotional balance and thoughtful action. Combined with Krishna Panchami, the day encourages reviewing priorities, simplifying plans and making steady progress through patience rather than haste.
Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra, along with the Moon in Pisces, supports maturity, quiet reflection and thoughtful decision-making. It is a favourable time to strengthen existing plans, resolve pending matters and focus on meaningful progress instead of seeking quick results.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports work that requires concentration, careful planning and attention to detail. Krishna Panchami encourages refining existing plans, reviewing documents, checking budgets and completing pending responsibilities instead of rushing into new ventures.
With the Moon in Pisces, creativity and intuition are strengthened, but clear communication remains important. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra favours patience, making it a good time for drafting, editing, training, one-to-one discussions and decisions that benefit from careful consideration. A steady, well-organised approach is likely to be more productive than trying to move too quickly.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy supports gentle, honest communication. Uttara Bhadrapada and the Moon in Pisces encourage empathy and understanding, making it easier to resolve misunderstandings when conversations remain calm and respectful.
Krishna Panchami also favours simplifying emotional matters and setting realistic expectations. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, listen with patience, avoid harsh words and give others the space to express themselves. Quiet consistency and reliability are likely to strengthen relationships more than dramatic gestures or promises.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for quiet reflection and simplifying your priorities. Krishna Panchami encourages letting go of unnecessary distractions, while Uttara Bhadrapada supports thoughtful self-improvement and emotional balance.
Journalling, reading, meditation, prayer or spending a few quiet moments in nature can help bring clarity. With the Moon in Pisces, use the day to reflect on what can be completed, delegated or released so your energy is directed towards what truly matters. A calm, practical approach is likely to bring greater peace of mind and steady progress.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 3, 2026, Monday (Somvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Panchami until 10:54 pm; then Krishna Shashthi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Uttara Bhadrapada until 9:59 pm; then Revati
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Sukarma until 9:12 pm; then Dhriti
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Kaulava until 11:08 am; then Taitila until 10:54 pm; then Gara until 10:32 am, Tuesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Pisces
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:19 am
|5:01 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:40 am
|5:43 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 pm
|12:54 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|5:07 pm
|6:45 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:41 pm
|3:35 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:10 pm
|7:31 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:10 pm
|8:14 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:06 am, Tuesday
|12:48 am, Tuesday
|Ravi Yog
|10:01 pm
|10:23 am
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm
A favourable time for important decisions, submissions, meetings or discussions that require clarity, balance and careful judgment.
Amrit Kalam: 5:07 pm to 6:45 pm
Well suited for planning, reviewing finances, meaningful conversations and tasks that benefit from steady focus and thoughtful follow-through.
These timings are most effective when paired with good preparation and clear priorities.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|7:24 am
|9:05 am
|Gulika Kaal
|2:08 pm
|3:48 pm
|Yamaganda
|10:46 am
|12:27 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:54 pm
|1:48 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|3:35 pm
|4:29 pm
|Varjyam
|7:26 am
|9:04 am
|Vidaal Yog
|10:01 pm
|10:23 am
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 9:05 am
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or taking the first step on an important venture during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, preparing for meetings, responding to messages or completing routine work already in progress.
Yamaganda: Until 12:27 pm
This period is better suited for planning, travel preparation, correspondence and routine responsibilities than beginning new initiatives or making important decisions.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:43 am
|Sunset
|7:10 pm
|Moonrise
|9:51 pm
|Moonset
|9:54 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|7:53 am to 9:30 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|7:24 am to 9:05 am
|Bengaluru
|7:40 am to 9:15 am
|Hyderabad
|7:32 am to 9:09 am
|Chennai
|7:29 am to 9:04 am
|Ahmedabad
|7:49 am to 9:28 am
|Pune
|7:49 am to 9:26 am
|Kolkata
|6:47 am to 8:26 am
|Jaipur
|7:32 am to 9:12 am
|Kochi
|7:49 am to 9:23 am
|Lucknow
|7:11 am to 8:52 am
|Indore
|7:37 am to 9:15 am
|Guwahati
|6:29 am to 8:09 am
|Chandigarh
|7:22 am to 9:04 am
|Surat
|7:50 am to 9:28 am
|Visakhapatnam
|7:12 am to 8:49 am
|Nagpur
|7:25 am to 9:03 am
|Coimbatore
|7:45 am to 9:19 am
|Varanasi
|7:05 am to 8:45 am
|Bhubaneswar
|7:00 am to 8:37 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through thoughtful decisions, careful communication and practical planning. Focus on completing pending tasks, keeping expectations realistic and moving forward with patience rather than haste. A calm, disciplined approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More