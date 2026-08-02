Spider-Man Brand New Day India box office: Tom Holland film sails past ₹175 cr in 3 days; beats Khans on their home turf

Spider-Man Brand New Day India box office collection: Another day and another record for Spider-Man Brand New Day in India. The Sony-Marvel joint superhero production has had the best opening of any Hollywood film in India. In fact, its collections over the first three days in the country are so good that several native blockbusters are lagging behind in their earning pace, including the biggest hits of the three Khans of Bollywood. Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in Brand New Day.

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 3 Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man opened at ₹60 crore net in India, the best ever by a Hollywood film. On Friday, it added ₹49 crore net to the haul, taking its total to ₹109 crore in India alone. On Saturday, buoyed by strong word-of-mouth, advance bookings reached record levels, and eventual ticket sales confirmed the trend. In the end, the film showed a 35% jump in earnings in India on the day, netting ₹66.75 crore. This has helped the film earn ₹176 crore net in India after three days. So far, India has contributed around $23 million gross to the film’s global earnings. It seems well on course to break Avengers: Endgame’s $61 million mark, the highest collection by a Hollywood film in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently outpacing big Bollywood blockbusters. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan had earned ₹161 crore net after three days, while Dhurandhar was way behind at ₹102 crore. Salman Khan's biggest first three-day haul was ₹144 crore, attained by Tiger 3.

The film opened in India on July 30, a day earlier than the US. In North America, the film set a record even before its release, as it registered the highest box-office total from paid previews in history. Its $72 million haul broke Avengers: Endgame's record.

Spider-Man Brand New Day’s American record In North America, the film has taken a record-breaking start, adding over $95 million on Friday on top of the $72 million from paid previews. The day 1 haul of $167 million is a new record for Hollywood. Brand New Day has yet again beaten Avengers: Endgame here. The MCU tentpole from 2019 earned $161 million upon its release.