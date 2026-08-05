Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Oppn to continue demand for discussion on CJP crackdown, Ram temple donation theft
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Day 13 of the monsoon session proceedings will begin today at 11am. With just a few days left for the Parliament sessions, the Opposition has continued to call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for answers regarding the security crackdown on the CJP protest.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Amid a session of quick adjournments and protests from the Opposition, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to resume their proceedings today. As per reports, law minister Arjun Meghwal is expected to introduce the Supreme Court (Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha today for passage. The bill, which calls for an expansion of the bench of the top court to 38, has already been passed in the Lok Sabha....Read More
Furthermore, the Opposition continues to call on home minister Amit Shah, seeking answers regarding the use of brutal force to disperse protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20. Opposition MPs have also repeatedly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah's absence from the proceedings.
Amid the disruption caused by the security crackdown on student protestors, the opposition has also called for a discussion on the Ram Temple donation theft case.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha to take up Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, Taxation Amendment Bill today
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 and The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing on Wednesday, according to the Revised List of Business.
Both the bills were tabled in the lower house by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week, and today they are slated to be discussed for passing.
Along with these bills, the finance minister is also expected to move the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026, for consideration and passing.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Proceedings to resume at 11am
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are set to resume at 11am