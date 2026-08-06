Quote of the day by Kriti Sanon: ‘You have one life and if you really want to do something, listen to your gut…’

Take inspiration from actor Kriti Sanon , who reminded the value of trusting your instincts and not letting fear hold you back. In an interview with Humans of Bombay dated July 6, 2026, she spoke about having the courage to take chances.

Life feels daunting. It is filled with too many possibilities, uncertainties and risks, which can feel overwhelming. Naturally, getting cold feet before taking a major leap is not uncommon. But should the fear of the unknown or failure stop you from pursuing what you genuinely desire? ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Taapsee Pannu: ‘How much success is enough? I have to ask myself this question every day…’

What did Kriti Sanon say? “You have one life, and if you really want to do something, listen to your gut and just go for it. It is okay to fail; that is the most important thing. And sometimes, it is important to fail, because then you value success a lot more. I would rather fail than feel that I have never tried."



Kriti also mentioned the popular quote: What if I fall? But what if I fly?

What does her advice mean? Let's take a closer look at her words, which contain a simple yet powerful lesson. First, before you let fear hold you back, remember you have only one life, and that in itself acts as the biggest motivator. So, you want something passionately; don't let self-doubt cage you because you have got one shot; make it worth it. If your instinct is telling you something, listen to it. Don't live with the regret that you never tried!

Secondly, she also challenges another factor that discourages people from taking risks: the possibility of setbacks. Kriti believes that it is acceptable to fail, as failure is part of the learning curve and personal growth. It has many lessons, and you may come back stronger from the experience.

Most importantly, experiencing failure can make you take success more seriously and value it more deeply. After dealing with uncertainty and disappointment, the taste of success surely feels even sweeter.

Circling back to the idea of never trying, holding yourself back from opportunities because you are afraid of failure may leave you with lasting regret. Failure may cause temporary disappointment, but the regret of letting an opportunity slip away can linger for much longer.

And finally, the quote, 'What if I fall? But what if I fly? directs you towards positive thinking: that if every risk has the chance of failure, then equally, risk also gives the possibility of succeeding as well.