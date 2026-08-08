Rakesh Roshan says he used to hide his pain from daughter Sunaina during her health scare: ‘I used to pray silently’

In her latest Instagram post, she had a heartfelt conversation with her father. In her Instagram series Dad & I Unfiltered, Sunaina said that it is the first time that she is asking him about what he felt as a father when her “health was at its worst.” In response, he said, “It's not been once, it has been many times. I used to pray silently. I did have tears in my eyes sometimes, but then I had a different front when I used to come to you to meet you. I used to be smiling always and giving you courage.”

It is a parent's worst nightmare to see their child go through a health scare. The same was with veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan , who saw his daughter, Sunaina Roshan, deal with multiple health battles all by herself. The author, wellness advocate, and sister of actor Hrithik Roshan - has long been open about her health journey, from overcoming a rare form of cancer - cervical lymphoma - and reversing grade 3 fatty liver disease to rebuilding her life through mindful eating and sustainable habits. In recent years, her Instagram has become a space for sharing reflections on nutrition, self-growth, and everyday wellness.

‘I think I never told you this before’ Sunaina replied, “I think I have got that strong mindset from you, how to fight everything. And I think I did the same thing when you had cancer. I was very courageous, smiling in front of you. But in my room, I used to sob and sob.”

“I remember there were days, I would actually go to the mirror, start laughing by myself and in that way come and face you. I think I never told you this before. It's the first time I'm telling you that,” she added.

Rakesh added that he believes that staying positive during such times can help the patient and family. He said that instead of showing fear or sadness in front of them, it is better to smile, stay strong and give them confidence.

"Looking back, I realise so much of my resilience came from watching my parents face life’s toughest moments with faith, positivity and unconditional love.

To every parent who has smiled through their own fears just to make their child feel stronger… this one’s for you," Sunaina wrote in the caption.

About Rakesh Rakesh was recently seen in the docu-series, The Roshans, which explored the story of their film family including Rakesh, his brother musician Rajesh Roshan and their late father and music maestro Roshan. It also included the career of Rakesh's son-actor Hrithik Roshan. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Rakesh is married to Pinkie Roshan. They have two children--Hrithik and Sunaina.