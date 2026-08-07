Keneeshaa Francis returns to Instagram after 3 months with ‘gratitude’, deletes post about breakup with Ravi Mohan

On Thursday evening, Keneeshaa posted a promo to her performance of Odi Odi, writing, “Some songs ask to be heard. Others ask to be felt. Tomorrow, I share one that has held my soul with gentle hands. ODI ODI.” The devotional song on Lord Shiva was one she performed at the Meenkulathi Bagavathi Temple Utsav in May, where Ravi had also accompanied her. The two had even hugged on stage after her performance.

Actor Ravi Mohan ’s contentious divorce with estranged wife Aarti Ravi often makes headlines, as did his relationship with healer-singer Keneeshaa Francis. Almost three months after she seemingly broke up with Ravi, leaving Chennai and social media, the singer returned with two posts. She also deleted her final post before leaving, hinting at her breakup.

On Friday evening, she dropped her full performance, writing, “Om Namah Shivaya. Odi Odi out now on YouTube (link in bio). May this rendition of ours bring you unconditional peace and divine intervention no matter where you are in life.. I pray that when you receive this song, you receive a million blessings, immediately, now, it is done, it is done, it is done.” The text on the video reads, “He is with you in ending, emptiness, in becoming.”

When Keneeshaa Francis left social media, Chennai After the performance at the temple, Keneeshaa received flak for allegedly making a questionable comment about Aarti. She later denied making the comment and claimed that her Instagram account was hacked. She also made two videos to justify her relationship with Ravi and to reveal some heartbreaking incidents from her past.

However, on May 15, Keneeshaa posted a note that hinted she had broken up with Ravi. Claiming that she ‘walked into this story with love’ and is walking out ‘with silence’. “I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly - in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos,” read a portion of her note, which she has now deleted.

Addressing the film industry and those who both like and dislike Ravi, she added, “To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life - he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand, that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters.”

She also mentioned that she is releasing him with ‘peace, love and complete detachment,’ as well as the ‘responsibilities’ she signed up for. Keneeshaa mentioned that she had left Chennai, given up on music, therapy and everything else that concerns her. A day after Keneeshaa announced this, Ravi held a press conference where he broke down. He vowed not to work in cinema till his divorce from Aarti was finalised. Talking about Keneeshaa, he said, “You have sent Keneeshaa away...I wish her a good life.” However, he has since returned to working and will soon star in Benz and Bro Code.