Ravi Mohan faces setback over Bro Code at Delhi HC; restrained from using title in legal tussle with beverage company

Actor-producer Ravi Mohan has faced a setback in the Delhi High Court in a copyright infringement case filed by Indospirit Beverages. He has been restrained by the court from using, publishing, or promoting the title Bro Code in connection with his upcoming film, following a win in the Madras High Court earlier this month. Here’s what happened. (Also Read: Ravi Mohan gets a win in Madras High Court over Bro Code title: Legal tussle with beverage company explained) Arjun Ashokan, Ravi Mohan and SJ Suryah in a still from the upcoming film, Bro Code.

Ravi Mohan restrained from using Bro Code title

The Delhi HC restrained Ravi Mohan Studios from using the title Bro Code to promote their upcoming film. The order was passed in a trademark infringement suit filed by IndoBevs, who use the BroCode mark for its alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. The court found that the brand’s beverages are ‘widely known’and the name is closely associated with the company and its products. The court further observed that the title Bro Code is identical to the registered trademark and could mislead the public.

While Ravi Mohan Studios’ counsel argued that the Madras HC had passed an interim order in this matter on the basis of ‘groundless threats’, the Delhi HC rejected this argument, holding that once an infringement suit is instituted, the pendency of a groundless threat suit does not bar the grant of an injunction in the infringement proceedings. Until the case is decided, the studio has been ordered by a court to either drop or change the title while promoting or releasing the movie, as per a court order dated October 14, 2025.

IndoBevs legal tussle with Ravi Mohan

Indospirit told the court that it launched BroCode beverage in 2015 and has since built a market for itself. The trademark for the name has been registered in multiple classes, they argued. In 2025, the company expanded into entertainment by launching BroCode Roast on YouTube, which, they stated, has garnered over 200 million views, as well as a music video titled BroCode: Onam Ulsavam Song.

In September this year, the beverage company discovered that Ravi was promoting a film titled Bro Code. They claimed that despite meetings, follow-up emails and a cease-and-desist notice sent on October 4, the studio allegedly continued to release promotional material. The court has asked the studio to file a reply within four weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for December 23, 2025.

Recent work

Ravi was last seen in the rom-com Kadhalika Neramillai with Nithya Menen as his co-star. He is now debuting as both a producer and director with An Ordinary Man, which will star Yogi Babu in the lead role. He is also producing and starring in Karthik Yogi’s Bro Code with Arjun Ashokan, SJ Suryah, Upendra, Shraddha Srinath, Gouri Priya, Malavika Manoj, and Aishwarya Raj as his co-stars. Both films are produced under Ravi Mohan Studios.