R Madhavan reacts to ‘sanghi’ tag by trolls, Dhurandhar being labelled propaganda: ‘Question their intent’
While promoting his upcoming film, GDN, R Madhavan spoke about being criticised over his posts and choice of films.
Actor R Madhavan recently starred in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar films and will soon star in the biopic on Indian innovator Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu. While promoting the film, he spoke about being labelled a ‘sanghi’ for his posts and criticisms surrounding his recent films, Dhurandhar and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor stated that he has been ‘conditioned’ to love the country since childhood, and he isn’t pro any political party.
Madhavan responds to being labelled ‘sanghi’
On Galatta Plus, Madhavan was asked by the host how he deals with being called a ‘sanghi’ over his social media posts. He stated that it’s easy to tell who’s genuine and who’s a paid bot. He also added that everyone is a ‘product of their conditioning’ and he has been ‘conditioned since childhood’ to believe in his country.
“I have never shared anything against any party or its leaders. If someone has done something good, I have amplified that. When a person has been elected to be a Chief Minister or Prime Minister, I think it’s my duty to support them. I read the comments, but it does not affect my decision-making. If someone is making me feel bad about that, then I want to question their intent,” added the actor.
On Dhurandhar, Rocketry criticism
Madhavan has also faced criticism over acting in Dhurandhar, which was labelled as ‘propaganda’ and ‘pro-government’. In the past, he also faced criticism for being ‘overtly Indian’ by showing former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan, praying in Rocketry. Specifying that he wasn’t making a ‘political statement’, the actor said that he doesn’t understand the criticism.
“Dhurandhar, as a film, is set in Pakistan. Whatever happens, good or bad, shows how it affects India. What kind of propaganda is that? I don’t understand. When it comes to criticising Nambi, how can I be honest in the story if I'm afraid of who he really is? If he’s going to the temple, I’ll show it. If GD Naidu is an atheist, I have to be true to the character. I’m not showing him praying. I’m an actor; my job is to portray what it is. And my personal opinion is, I just want to enhance all the good things about India. That cannot be a crime,” he stated.
Madhavan will soon star in Krishnakumar Ramakumar’s GDN, which will hit screens on August 7. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Vinay Rai, and Yogi Babu. The film will explore the chronicles of the ‘Edison of India’, GD Naidu.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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