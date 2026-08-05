Akanksha Chamola says divorce from Gaurav Khanna was processed before Lock Upp, not for TRPs: ‘Just have to sign papers’

While speaking to the media after her eviction, Akanksha was asked about the claims that she announced her divorce from Gaurav on the Netflix show for TRPs. Reacting to it, she said, "Mujhe nahi lagta koi bhi ladki itne bade platform par jaake TRP ke liye olegi ki main apne pati se divorce le rahi hoon. Aur jinko yeh lag raha hai unke baarien mein main kuch nahi bol sakti. Please mere ghar par aaye, meri legal team se baat kijiye. Ab bhi main jab bahar niklun hoon hum yahi saari cheezen sort kar rahe hain (I don't think any woman would go on such a big platform and lie that she is getting divorced from her husband just for TRPs. And I can't say anything about those who think that. Please come to my house and speak to my legal team. Even now, whenever I step out, we are still sorting out all these things)."

Actor Akanksha Chamola 's personal life grabbed headlines after she made a shocking revelation on Lock Upp season 2 about heading for divorce from her estranged husband, Gaurav Khanna . However, soon after her revelation, some social media users claimed that she had announced the divorce for TRPs. Following her exit from the show, the actor has now responded to the claims.

She added, "Lock Upp mein jaane se pehle bhi umari legal teams iss baarien main baat kar rahi thi. It's just that we have to sign the papers but yeh already process ho chuka hai. Yeh TRP ke liye hum nahi kar rahe hain. Jaise ki hum jab shaadi bhi kar rahe the tab bhi logon ko laga tha hum publicity ke liye kar rahe hain par aisa nahi hai. Just because hum actors hain iska mtlb yeh nahi hai ki hum jo bhi kar rahe hain bus publicity ke liye kar rahe hain (Our legal teams were discussing this even before I entered Lock Upp. It's just that we have to sign the papers, but the process has already been completed. We are not doing this for TRPs. Even when we were getting married, people thought we were doing it for publicity, but that wasn't the case. Just because we are actors doesn't mean that everything we do is only for publicity)."

At the premiere of Lock Upp, Akanksha revealed one of her secrets, sending shockwaves across social media. She said, "Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it's not been public. Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.” Later, on the show, Akanksha also revealed that one of the reasons for their divorce is that Gaurav wants kids, while she doesn't want children.