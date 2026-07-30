Akanksha Chamola confronts Shreya Kalra for saying she and Gaurav Khanna are getting a divorce for good: ‘Tu kaun hai?’

Shreya told Akanksha not to believe everyone in the show. Akanksha asked her if she herself says something about Shreya that her exes were saved to leave her how will it feel? “Tum mere emotions ke saath khel rahe ho kyuki yaha mere emotions genuine hai! Tu kaisi dost hui (You are playing with my emotions because they are genuine. What kind of a friend are you)?” she said.

Akanksha asked Shreya, “You are b***hing about me that bohot achchi baat hai ki Gaurav ji- Gaurav ji? Tu kitna janti hai Gaurav ko? Do you know him outside the show? Why is he ‘ji’ to you and I am chudail? Tujhe mere aur uska relation pata hai? Jo tu uski advocate banke bol rahi hai ki achha hi hua ki inka divorce ho raha hai kyuki ye woh ladki deserve nahi karta hai! Tu kaun hoti hai ye bolne waali (How much do you know Gaurav from outside? Do you know about our relationship? That you are becoming his advocate and saying that it is good that both of us are divorcing and I don't deserve him)?”

Akanksha Chamola , who is in Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa, shared she is divorcing Gaurav Khanna and does not want kids. Fellow inmate Shreya Kalra later talked about Akanksha to Shilpa Shinde and said that Gaurav Khanna deserves someone better than Akanksha and its good that the two are separating. Turns out, Shilpa has said this to Akanksha now and she has confronted Shreya for her comments about her personal life. (Also read: Akanksha Chamola says 99% people get married because they want kids, breaks silence on divorcing Gaurav Khanna )

About their relationship Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. They tied the knot on 24 November 2016 in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.

At the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav are heading for a divorce and have been living separately for almost a year. Later in the show, when Gaurav entered to support her, he clarified that they are still legally husband and wife and are yet to file for divorce.

Earlier, Akanksha had spoken about her sexuality as well as her divorce. She said, “Sexuality keeps changing. Aap ke phases ke upar hota hain ki… mera abhi divorce ho raha hain mujhe abhi kisi se sex nahi chahiye. Ladkiyo ke saath bhi nahi chahiye, admiyo ke saath bhi nahi chahiye. Mera alag phase chal raha hain isey kehte hain asexual (It depends upon your life phase. I am now going through a divorce and I don't want sex now, neither from men nor from women. This is called asexuality).”