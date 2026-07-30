August 2026 astrology: Why Leo season could be the month's biggest turning point
According to astrologer Debra Silverman, August brings a mix of bold planetary alignments and eclipse energy that could encourage people to embrace change.
Leo season is linked with confidence and self-expression, but astrologer Debra Silverman believes this year's energy carries an extra layer of significance. In a recent discussion on her YouTube channel, Silverman said August brings a mix of bold planetary alignments and eclipse energy that could encourage people to embrace change and reconnect with what truly matters.
Also Read August Monthly Horoscope 2026: Astrological insights for each zodiac sign
Leo season shifts the focus back to yourself
According to Silverman, the Sun's move into Leo signals a time to stop hiding and step into the spotlight. She describes this part of the astrological calendar as an opportunity to focus on personal growth, creativity and authenticity. Rather than seeking approval from others, she encourages people to ask whether they are living in a way that feels true to themselves.
Silverman also notes that Leo season follows an emotionally heavy Cancer season for many people. In her view, the shift into Leo brings renewed enthusiasm and a chance to move ahead with greater confidence.
Also Read Leo Season 2026: Astrological insights for each zodiac sign
Why the August eclipse stands out
One of the biggest moments of the month, Silverman says, is the eclipse on August 12. During the discussion, she describes it as an especially meaningful date because several planets are expected to gather in fire signs, creating what she considers a powerful astrological pattern. She refers to the day as an auspicious period that may inspire fresh beginnings, important decisions and personal breakthroughs.
She encourages viewers to pay attention to the days surrounding the eclipse, treating the period as a chance to reflect on future goals instead of dwelling on the past.
A balance between personal dreams and the greater good
Silverman also highlights the symbolic relationship between Leo and Aquarius. While Leo encourages people to celebrate their individuality and talents, Aquarius reminds them to think beyond themselves and contribute to their communities.
According to Silverman, August presents an opportunity to find balance between pursuing personal ambitions and supporting the people around us. She suggests that lasting progress comes when confidence is matched with compassion and a willingness to serve a larger purpose.
A month for fresh starts
Throughout the conversation, Silverman returns to one central message. Leo season is not simply about being seen. It is about rediscovering confidence, trusting your inner voice and welcoming opportunities for growth. Whether those changes come through relationships, career goals or personal reflection, she believes August's astrological energy invites people to begin a new chapter with courage.
Disclaimer: This article is based on an expert's interpretation from social media. They are not scientifically proven predictions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More