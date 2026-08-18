IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India blow away South Africa to take 3-0 lead in the first half
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: South Africa made a brilliant start to the game in the first quarter. But from the closing moments of the first 15 minutes, India began to dominate the proceedings. They scored three times and went into the halftime with a 3-0 lead.
- 46 Sec agoIndia on the aggressive
- 1 Mins agoThe third quarter gets underway
- 10 Mins agoEnd of the first half
- 15 Mins agoPenalty Corner for India
- 18 Mins agoPenalty Corner for India
- 21 Mins agoBrilliant from South Africa
- 23 Mins agoIndia showing superior transitional play
- 25 Mins agoIndia controlling the game
- 28 Mins agoPenalty corner for India
- 31 Mins agoEnd of the first Quarter
- 34 Mins agoIndia control possession
- 37 Mins agoGOAL!!!!
- 39 Mins agoIndia not organised yet
- 41 Mins agoSAVED!!!!
- 42 Mins agoPenalty Corner for India
- 43 Mins agoSouth Africa finding rhythm
- 45 Mins agoPenalty Corner for South Africa
- 46 Mins agoIndia testing the South African defence
- 49 Mins agoIndia make a fast start
- 50 Mins agoThe action starts
- 56 Mins agoReady to go
- 59 Mins agoWe are all set for the start
- 1 Hr 22 Mins agoIndia hold the historical edge over South Africa
- 1 Hr 32 Mins agoIndia's key players finding form
- 1 Hr 35 Mins agoWhere South Africa can hurt India
- 1 Hr 45 Mins agoIndia start as favourites
- 5:21 PM IST, Aug 18Three points the target for India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: South Africa started the match brilliantly. They looked ready for the Indian challenge and produced some uncomfortable moments for the Indian defence. However, India gradually found their footing in the game and began controlling the match from the closing moments of the first quarter. They scored once near the end of the first 15 minutes, and then in the second quarter came out all guns blazing. They increased their lead twice in the second 15 minutes, to take a 3-0 lead at halftime....Read More
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India on the aggressive
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India start on an aggressive note from the start. They are going for as many goals as possible.
IND - 3:0 - SA (2') (3rd Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The third quarter gets underway
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: So, we are back with the action. India will be looking to build on their lead, and South Africa will be eager to produce some magic.
IND - 3:0 - SA (1') (3rd Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: End of the first half
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The first half comes to an end. India scored twice in the second quarter to take a 3-0 lead into the break.
IND -3:0 SA (HT)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Penalty Corner for India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Great penetration into the D box from India. Now, they have won another penalty corner.
Flick taken, but the South Africans have defended it this time.
IND - 3:0 - SA (12') (2nd Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Penalty Corner for India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India win another penalty corner. Deflected away. Another PC for India.
A half then shot taken. Deflected, the ball was going in, but was defended in the end. Another penalty corner.
GOAL!!!! This time, the deflection goes in. India go up 3-0.
IND -3:0 - SA (10') (2nd Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Brilliant from South Africa
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Brilliant run from Zulu from the right-hand side. A great move. Indian defence left helpless, but the goalkeeper saves the day.
IND - 2:0 - SA (8') (2nd Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India showing superior transitional play
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India are trying to hit South Africa with their transitional play. Each time they get the ball, they try to be fast and that is paying off so far.
IND - 2:0 - SA (7') (2nd Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India controlling the game
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The Indian team is now controlling the possession.
IND - 2:0 - SA (4') (2nd Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Penalty corner for India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The second quarter starts on a high for India. They win a penalty corner. India find the goal here.
IND - 2:0 - SA (2') (2nd Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: End of the first Quarter
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The first quarter ends, India have taken the lead and have settled down gradually in to the match.
IND - 1:0 - SA (1st Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India control possession
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The goal seems to have come at the right time. The Indian team has settled down and now they are controlling the possession.
IND - 1:0 - SA (14') (1st Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: GOAL!!!!
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: A good move, a bit of lapse in the defence for South Africa. A simple tap in and the goal is here for India.
IND -1:0 - SA (12') (1st Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India not organised yet
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: A lot of turnovers in the midfield. The Indian team seems to be lacking a bit of rhythm. It is as if their nerves have not settled yet.
IND - 0:0 - SA (10') (1st Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: SAVED!!!!
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Great set piece routine. The flick comes in and the South African goalkeeper makes a brilliant save.
IND - 0:0 - SA (8') (1st Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Penalty Corner for India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Great move from the left and a brilliant move at the base line. India win the penalty corner.
IND - 0:0 - SA (7') (1st Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: South Africa finding rhythm
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: In the last few minutes, India have been put under real pressure. South Africa have found rhythm, they are dominating the possession and it is now up to the Indian side to find a way back.
IND - 0:0 - SA (7') (1st Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Penalty Corner for South Africa
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Against the run of play, South Africa produce a brilliant play. A long pass and the attacker is found open inside the cricle. Great save from the Indian goalkeeper.
However, the Proteas have won a penalty corner. A mis-trap. India need to change the momentum as quickly as possible.
IND - 0:0 - SA (5') (1st Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India testing the South African defence
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India are invading the South Africa defence and pushing them deep. However, there has been no end product yet.
IND - 0:0 - SA (4') (1st Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India make a fast start
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India look to be positive from the outset. They look to dominate territorial play from the centre.
IND - 0:0 - SA (2') (1st Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The action starts
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Right, the action gets underway. India will look to dominate from the start, South Africa will be eager to show some resilience.
IND - 0:0 - SA (1') (1st Q)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Ready to go
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The two teams are going to sing their national anthems and we will get on with the live action after that.
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: We are all set for the start
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Right, we are all set for the start of the game. The umpires walk out into the field, followed by the players.
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India hold the historical edge over South Africa
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: History leans heavily towards India in this match-up. They beat South Africa 4-3 at the 2010 World Cup and followed it with a 2-0 victory at the 2022 FIH Nations Cup. India were even more dominant during their 2023 tour of South Africa, winning 5-1, 7-0 and 4-0 before a 2-2 draw. Recent meetings, therefore, offer India plenty of confidence.
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India's key players finding form
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Deepika and Navneet Kaur enter this contest in encouraging touch after both scored against China in India's World Cup opener. Deepika has been particularly influential tyhis year, combining her attacking threat with a growing role at penalty corners, while Lalremsiami remains central to India's movement inside the circle. Captain Salima Tete's pace and ball-carrying will also be vital against South Africa today.
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Where South Africa can hurt India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: South Africa's biggest threat lies in their ability to attack quickly once possession changes hands. India cannot afford loose paases in midfield or leave space behind their advanced defenders. Hannah Pearce is the player to watch after scoring foru goals during South Africa's successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign, while Jean-Leigh du Toit, Ongeziwe Mali and Kayla de Waal provide additional attacking ledger.
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India start as favourites
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India should carry the stronger winning chance into this contest. Their 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China showed they can create opportunities and withstand sustained pressure, while South Africa were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by England in their opener. India still need greater efficiency inside the circle, but on form and performances at this World Cup so far, they have enough quality to take all three points.
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Three points the target for India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India have little room for a cautious approach against South Africa. After beginning their Pool D campaign with an impressive 2-2 draw against China, Sjoerd Marinje's side now need their first victory of the tournament to strengthen their second-round chances. South Africa arrive under greater pressure after a 4-0 defeat to England, making this a major opportunity for India to seize control of their campaign.