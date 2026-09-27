Bored of regular chicken curry? Try this protein-rich dahi tadka chicken recipe at home

Meeting your daily protein needs usually comes with a familiar, sometimes confusing question: what should you cook, and how can you keep it healthy while also ensuring it is tasty?

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Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe for dahi tadka chicken that can add variety to your meals while helping you meet your protein goals.

Shared as part of her ‘AirFryerMaxxing’ series, the recipe uses an air fryer to cook the chicken instead of deep-frying. This cooking technique reduces the amount of oil needed, hence making the recipe healthy.

Chicken and Greek Yoghurt are both rich in protein, and Greek Yoghurt is also healthy for the gut as it contains probiotics.

When you add a tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies, you make a healthy dish more flavoursome. The recipe is creamy, flavourful, tangy and spicy, pleasing the foodie inside you while also not upsetting your fitness-enthusiastic side.