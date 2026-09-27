Can your body absorb only 20–30 g of protein at once? Fitness expert Bhavna Harchandrai busts 11 protein powder myths

Protein powder has become a common part of fitness and nutrition routines, whether it is added to a post-workout shake, breakfast smoothie or simply used to increase daily protein intake. But as its popularity has grown, so have the myths around it. Some believe protein must be consumed immediately after exercise, while others think the body can absorb only 20–30 grams at a time. There are also concerns about kidney damage, dehydration, acne and women becoming bulky.

But how much of what we hear about protein powder is actually true? Fitness expert Bhavna Harchandrai, an internationally certified fitness instructor, separates fact from myths and explains what you really need to know before adding protein powder to your routine.

11 common myths about protein powder Myth 1: You must take protein powder within 30 minutes of your workout Fact: "The so-called 'anabolic window' is not as narrow as it is often made out to be. Having protein after a workout can support muscle repair and recovery, but there is no need to rush home for a shake within 30 minutes," Harchandrai tells HealthShots. If you are eating a protein-rich meal soon after training, the urgency is even lower. Protein before exercise can also be useful. What matters more is getting enough protein consistently throughout the day.

Myth 2: Your body can absorb only 20–30 grams of protein at once Fact: Your body can digest and absorb more than 20–30 grams of protein in a meal. This number is often misunderstood. Research suggests that around 20–30 grams may maximise muscle protein synthesis in certain situations, but it is not a limit on absorption. Extra protein can still be used for other functions in the body.

Myth 3: High protein intake damages healthy kidneys Fact: In healthy people, higher protein intake has not been shown to damage kidney function simply because protein intake is higher. However, people with existing kidney disease may need to modify their protein intake under medical or dietetic supervision.

Myth 4: Protein powder is basically steroids Fact: They are completely different. Protein powder is a concentrated source of dietary protein. Whey is derived from milk, while plant-based powders may be made from sources such as pea, rice or soy. Anabolic steroids are pharmacological substances that affect hormone activity. Simply taking protein powder does not mean you are taking steroids.

Myth 5: Plant protein powders are always inferior to whey Fact: Whey is a high-quality, complete protein and is particularly rich in leucine, an amino acid involved in muscle protein synthesis. Some plant proteins may have lower amounts of certain essential amino acids, but well-formulated plant protein blends can provide a balanced amino-acid profile. The overall protein intake, serving size, product quality and consistency matter. Recent research also suggests that differences between plant and animal proteins may be smaller than commonly assumed, although more high-quality studies are needed.

Myth 6: You need to work out to take protein powder Fact: Protein powder is simply a convenient source of protein. It can be useful for anyone who struggles to meet their protein needs through regular food. However, people who strength train or exercise regularly often have higher protein requirements. Research shows protein supplementation can support gains in muscle mass and strength when combined with resistance training.

Myth 7: Protein powder becomes harmful if you take creatine with it Fact: They serve different purposes and can be taken together. Protein provides amino acids needed for tissue repair and muscle growth, while creatine monohydrate helps support energy production during high-intensity exercise. Taking the two together does not make either one harmful. People with kidney disease or other medical conditions should speak to a healthcare professional before using supplements.

Myth 8: Protein powder dehydrates you Fact: Protein powder does not inherently cause dehydration. Like other protein-rich foods, protein metabolism involves water, but this does not mean a healthy person becomes dehydrated from consuming protein. Adequate fluids remain important, particularly if you exercise, sweat heavily or live in a hot climate.

Myth 9: Protein powder weakens bones by causing calcium loss Fact: There is no good evidence that adequate protein intake weakens healthy bones. Protein is important for maintaining both muscle and bone health. While higher protein intake can increase calcium excretion in urine, this does not necessarily mean weaker bones. Overall nutrition, including adequate calcium and vitamin D, matters.

Myth 10: Whey protein causes acne in everyone Fact: Whey protein does not cause acne in everyone. Some people may notice breakouts after consuming it, but individual responses vary. Interestingly, a 2024 randomised controlled trial in young men with mild-to-moderate acne found that six months of whey supplementation did not worsen acne compared with a non-whey supplement. If you consistently notice flare-ups after whey, discuss alternatives such as plant protein with a qualified professional.

Myth 11: Protein powder automatically makes women bulky Fact: Protein powder itself does not make women bulky. It is simply a convenient source of protein that can help support muscle recovery, strength and overall nutrition. Building significant muscle mass generally requires consistent resistance training, adequate nutrition and time. The type and intensity of training, overall calorie intake, and genetics also influence how much muscle a person develops.

For women, getting enough protein can support muscle recovery, strength and a healthy body composition without automatically leading to a bulky appearance.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)