What should you eat first thing in the morning? Ayurvedacharya Dr Partap Chauhan shares an Ayurvedic perspective

Breakfast advice has become oddly specific. One morning you are told to eat soaked almonds; another day, fruit is the answer; and somewhere on social media, a new morning drink is being presented as indispensable. Ayurveda approaches the question rather differently. What you eat first matters, but so do your appetite, digestive strength, constitution, and even the season. The goal isn't to find one perfect breakfast. It is to start eating when your digestive system is ready and choose something it can handle comfortably. What is the best breakfast according to Ayurveda? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



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In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



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Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



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I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Your morning appetite is useful information Ayurveda describes digestion through the concept of agni, or digestive fire. Its strength isn't the same in everyone. It may vary depending on your sleep, the previous night's meal, activity level, and overall health. "This means waking up does not automatically require you to eat a large meal," Ayurvedacharya Dr Partap Chauhan, Founder of Jiva Ayurveda, tells Health Shots. If you had a late or heavy dinner and wake without much appetite, another heavy meal early in the morning may not sit comfortably.

On the other hand, if you wake genuinely hungry, repeatedly suppressing that hunger to follow a diet trend may not suit you either. "Before breakfast, plain or lukewarm water is a sensible way to rehydrate after several hours of sleep", says the expert. You don't need to load it with several ingredients for it to be useful.

What makes a good first food? Rather than asking whether a food is universally best, consider how a meal makes you feel after you eat it. Does it leave you satisfied and energetic? Or do you feel sleepy, bloated, or hungry again unusually soon? For many people, freshly cooked, relatively simple foods are practical morning choices.

Depending on your appetite and constitution, your breakfast could include: Warm porridge prepared with a suitable grain

Vegetable poha or light upma

Stewed apple or pear

Fresh seasonal fruit if it suits your digestion

Soaked and peeled almonds

A freshly prepared traditional breakfast in a moderate portion No need to squeeze every supposedly healthy ingredient into one bowl. In Ayurvedic thinking, digestibility matters as much as nutritional value.

Warm, cold, light or nourishing? It depends Your prakriti, or natural constitution, offers another way to personalize breakfast.

Ayurveda broadly associates Vata with qualities such as dryness and lightness. Someone with Vata dominance may therefore find warm and nourishing breakfasts more comfortable. People with stronger Pitta characteristics may prefer foods that are less spicy and not excessively heating. Those with Kapha dominance can often benefit from lighter, warmer morning meals rather than very oily or heavy options. Season matters as well: The breakfast that feels comforting on a cold January morning may seem unnecessarily heavy on a humid September morning. Your morning plate doesn't need to stay the same year-round. A few morning habits worth rethinking Sometimes the problem is less about finding the right food and more about what has quietly become routine.

Starting your day with highly sugary cereals, deep-fried foods, or heavily processed snacks can make your first meal unnecessarily rich. Oversized portions may do the same. Tea and coffee are another common morning habit. You need not treat them as villains. Still, if strong tea or coffee on an empty stomach leaves you with acidity, nausea, or digestive discomfort, listen to that response. Drink some water first, and consider having your beverage with or after food if that suits you better. Eating while rushing out the door deserves attention too. Ayurveda considers how you eat as important as what you eat. Sitting down and eating with attention gives your breakfast an entirely different start. There is no universal morning menu The Ayurvedic answer to the perfect first food is refreshingly inconvenient: it depends on you. Dr Chauhan recommends “paying attention to genuine hunger, digestion, constitution, season and how you feel after eating. Your first meal doesn't have to follow a fashionable formula to be healthy.” If it is fresh, appropriate to your appetite, and leaves your digestion comfortable, you are already asking your morning food to do the right job.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)