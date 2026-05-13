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    Probiotic Boosted Bread Besan Toast With Fresh Herbs And High Protein For Vegetarian Morning Meals

    Probiotic boosted bread besan toast combines besan, bread, yoghurt, and vegetables to create a protein-rich vegetarian breakfast with balanced nutrition.

    Published on: May 13, 2026 12:48 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    A simple bread toast can become far more nutritious with a layer of besan batter, vegetables, and probiotic ingredients. Probiotic-boosted bread besan toast combines gram flour, curd, herbs, and toasted bread to create a high protein vegetarian breakfast with crisp texture and balanced flavour.

    Probiotic Boosted Bread Besan Toast (Freepik)
    Probiotic Boosted Bread Besan Toast (Freepik)

    Bread besan toast has roots in Indian home cooking where besan chilla batter is often adapted into quick breakfast recipes. This version uses yoghurt or probiotic curd along with besan to create a slightly tangy batter that coats bread slices evenly. Chopped vegetables and herbs add colour, texture, and freshness while helping the toast feel lighter during summer mornings.

    This recipe differs from paneer and besan toast because it focuses more on probiotic ingredients and lighter texture instead of dense fillings. Compared to Greek yogurt besan toast, this version uses Indian-style curd and lighter seasoning. Chickpea and yogurt mash toast usually has a softer spread-like consistency, while bread besan toast develops a crisp outer layer after cooking.

    Besan provides plant protein and fibre">plant protein and fibre, while probiotic curd contributes beneficial bacteria that support digestion and balanced gut health">support digestion and balanced gut health. The combination of bread, yogurt, and gram flour creates a breakfast that helps maintain energy levels for longer periods without feeling excessively heavy.

    Its golden colour, crisp texture, and savoury flavour make it suitable for quick breakfasts, evening snacks, or post-workout meals. Fresh herbs, onions, and spices create a balanced taste while keeping the recipe simple enough for everyday preparation.

    Comparison Between Different High Protein Toast Variations

    Feature

    Probiotic Bread Besan Toast

    Paneer and Besan Toast

    Chickpea and Yogurt Mash Toast

    Main Protein Source

    Besan and probiotic curd

    Paneer and besan

    Chickpeas and yogurt

    Texture

    Crisp outside and soft inside

    Dense and filling

    Soft and spread-like

    Taste Profile

    Tangy and savoury

    Mild and creamy

    Earthy and creamy

    Protein Content

    High

    High

    Moderate

    Cooking Style

    Pan toasted batter-coated bread

    Stuffed toast preparation

    Spread-based toast

    Digestibility

    Moderate to easy

    Moderate

    Easy

    Best For

    Breakfast and snacks

    Heavy breakfast meals

    Light breakfast options

    Summer Suitability

    Suitable

    Moderate

    Suitable

    Texture Highlight

    Crispy coating

    Thick filling

    Smooth topping

    Main Nutritional Benefit

    Protein and probiotics

    Protein and calcium

    Fibre and probiotics

    Quick Breakfast Recipe Snapshot

    Prep Time: 10 minutes

    Cook Time: 15 minutes

    Servings: 2 servings

    Calories: 240 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Savoury, tangy, and lightly spiced

    Nutrition: High protein and probiotic-rich

    Difficulty: Easy

    Crispy Bread Besan Toast with Probiotic Batter and Fresh Herbs

    This bread besan toast combines gram flour, probiotic curd, vegetables, and bread to create a crispy and protein-rich breakfast. The outside develops a golden texture while the inside remains soft and flavourful.

    Ingredients

    • 4 bread slices
    • 1 cup besan (gram flour)
    • 1/2 cup curd or probiotic yogurt
    • 1 small onion, finely chopped
    • 1 green chilli, chopped
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
    • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
    • Salt as needed
    • Water as required
    • 1 teaspoon oil for cooking

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Add besan, curd, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and salt into a bowl. Mix properly and add water gradually to create a smooth batter.
    2. Add chopped onion, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the batter. The vegetables help improve texture and add freshness to the toast.
    3. Dip each bread slice into the batter carefully so both sides are coated evenly without becoming too soft.
    4. Heat a pan lightly with oil and place the coated bread slices on it. Cook on medium heat until both sides become golden and crisp.
    5. Serve hot with mint chutney, curd dip, or tomato chutney. The crisp texture and savoury flavour work well for breakfast or evening snacks.

    Nutritional Value of Probiotic Bread Besan Toast

    According to research by Composition of Foods Raw, Processed, Prepared">Composition of Foods Raw, Processed, Prepared, this bread besan toast combines gram flour, probiotic curd, and vegetables to create a balanced breakfast with protein, fibre, and beneficial nutrients. The combination of besan and curd helps improve texture while adding nutritional value.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    240 calories

    Protein

    19 g

    Carbohydrates

    26 g

    Fat

    7 g

    Fibre

    5 g

    Calcium

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Is bread besan toast good for high protein breakfast meals?

    Bread besan toast provides protein from gram flour and probiotic curd, making it suitable for balanced breakfast meals. The combination of protein and fibre also helps maintain energy levels for longer periods.

    Can probiotic bread besan toast be made without curd?

    Probiotic bread besan toast recipe can be prepared without curd by using water or plant-based yogurt alternatives. The texture may become slightly less tangy compared to the probiotic version.

    Which bread works best for besan toast recipes?

    Whole wheat bread and multigrain bread work especially well because they provide better texture and balanced nutrition. Thicker bread slices also hold the batter more effectively during cooking.

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