Probiotic Boosted Bread Besan Toast With Fresh Herbs And High Protein For Vegetarian Morning Meals
Probiotic boosted bread besan toast combines besan, bread, yoghurt, and vegetables to create a protein-rich vegetarian breakfast with balanced nutrition.
A simple bread toast can become far more nutritious with a layer of besan batter, vegetables, and probiotic ingredients. Probiotic-boosted bread besan toast combines gram flour, curd, herbs, and toasted bread to create a high protein vegetarian breakfast with crisp texture and balanced flavour.
Bread besan toast has roots in Indian home cooking where besan chilla batter is often adapted into quick breakfast recipes. This version uses yoghurt or probiotic curd along with besan to create a slightly tangy batter that coats bread slices evenly. Chopped vegetables and herbs add colour, texture, and freshness while helping the toast feel lighter during summer mornings.
This recipe differs from paneer and besan toast because it focuses more on probiotic ingredients and lighter texture instead of dense fillings. Compared to Greek yogurt besan toast, this version uses Indian-style curd and lighter seasoning. Chickpea and yogurt mash toast usually has a softer spread-like consistency, while bread besan toast develops a crisp outer layer after cooking.
Besan provides plant protein and fibre">plant protein and fibre, while probiotic curd contributes beneficial bacteria that support digestion and balanced gut health">support digestion and balanced gut health. The combination of bread, yogurt, and gram flour creates a breakfast that helps maintain energy levels for longer periods without feeling excessively heavy.
Its golden colour, crisp texture, and savoury flavour make it suitable for quick breakfasts, evening snacks, or post-workout meals. Fresh herbs, onions, and spices create a balanced taste while keeping the recipe simple enough for everyday preparation.
Comparison Between Different High Protein Toast Variations
Feature
Probiotic Bread Besan Toast
Paneer and Besan Toast
Chickpea and Yogurt Mash Toast
Main Protein Source
Besan and probiotic curd
Paneer and besan
Chickpeas and yogurt
Texture
Crisp outside and soft inside
Dense and filling
Soft and spread-like
Taste Profile
Tangy and savoury
Mild and creamy
Earthy and creamy
Protein Content
High
High
Moderate
Cooking Style
Pan toasted batter-coated bread
Stuffed toast preparation
Spread-based toast
Digestibility
Moderate to easy
Moderate
Easy
Best For
Breakfast and snacks
Heavy breakfast meals
Light breakfast options
Summer Suitability
Suitable
Moderate
Suitable
Texture Highlight
Crispy coating
Thick filling
Smooth topping
Main Nutritional Benefit
Protein and probiotics
Protein and calcium
Fibre and probiotics
Quick Breakfast Recipe Snapshot
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 2 servings
Calories: 240 calories per serving
Flavour Profile: Savoury, tangy, and lightly spiced
Nutrition: High protein and probiotic-rich
Difficulty: Easy
Crispy Bread Besan Toast with Probiotic Batter and Fresh Herbs
This bread besan toast combines gram flour, probiotic curd, vegetables, and bread to create a crispy and protein-rich breakfast. The outside develops a golden texture while the inside remains soft and flavourful.
Ingredients
- 4 bread slices
- 1 cup besan (gram flour)
- 1/2 cup curd or probiotic yogurt
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
- Salt as needed
- Water as required
- 1 teaspoon oil for cooking
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Add besan, curd, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and salt into a bowl. Mix properly and add water gradually to create a smooth batter.
- Add chopped onion, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the batter. The vegetables help improve texture and add freshness to the toast.
- Dip each bread slice into the batter carefully so both sides are coated evenly without becoming too soft.
- Heat a pan lightly with oil and place the coated bread slices on it. Cook on medium heat until both sides become golden and crisp.
- Serve hot with mint chutney, curd dip, or tomato chutney. The crisp texture and savoury flavour work well for breakfast or evening snacks.
Nutritional Value of Probiotic Bread Besan Toast
According to research by Composition of Foods Raw, Processed, Prepared">Composition of Foods Raw, Processed, Prepared, this bread besan toast combines gram flour, probiotic curd, and vegetables to create a balanced breakfast with protein, fibre, and beneficial nutrients. The combination of besan and curd helps improve texture while adding nutritional value.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
240 calories
Protein
19 g
Carbohydrates
26 g
Fat
7 g
Fibre
5 g
Calcium
Moderate
FAQs
Is bread besan toast good for high protein breakfast meals?
Bread besan toast provides protein from gram flour and probiotic curd, making it suitable for balanced breakfast meals. The combination of protein and fibre also helps maintain energy levels for longer periods.
Can probiotic bread besan toast be made without curd?
Probiotic bread besan toast recipe can be prepared without curd by using water or plant-based yogurt alternatives. The texture may become slightly less tangy compared to the probiotic version.
Which bread works best for besan toast recipes?
Whole wheat bread and multigrain bread work especially well because they provide better texture and balanced nutrition. Thicker bread slices also hold the batter more effectively during cooking.
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