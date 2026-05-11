Korean Cucumber Salad with Sesame, Garlic, and Fresh Cucumbers for a Light and Cooling Summer Meal Addition

Quick Korean cucumber salad, also known as Oi Muchim, combines sliced cucumbers with vinegar, garlic, sesame, and mild spices to create a refreshing and flavourful side dish. Oi Muchim comes from Korean cuisine, where light vegetable side dishes are commonly served alongside meals. The recipe is prepared by salting cucumbers lightly and mixing them with vinegar-based dressing, sesame oil, garlic, and Korean chilli flakes. This quick preparation keeps the vegetables crisp while helping them absorb flavour. Korean Cucumber Salad with Sesame, Garlic, and Fresh Cucumbers (Freepik)

This salad differs from cucumber radish feta salad because it focuses on tangy and spicy dressing instead of creamy cheese-based flavours. Compared to tomato salad with sumac and herbs, Oi Muchim has a stronger vinegar profile and a more crunchy texture due to fresh cucumber slices.

The vinegar-based dressing supports digestion and helps maintain freshness during summer. Cucumbers contain high water content, making the dish suitable for hydration and light meals during hot weather. Sesame seeds and garlic also contribute additional nutrients and flavour. Its low carbohydrate content and light texture make it suitable for balanced eating patterns. The combination of crunchy cucumbers, tangy dressing, and mild spice creates a refreshing side dish that pairs well with rice bowls, grilled foods, or simple summer lunches.