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    Korean Cucumber Salad with Sesame, Garlic, and Fresh Cucumbers for a Light and Cooling Summer Meal Addition

    Korean cucumber salad is a refreshing side dish made with cucumber, vinegar, and seasonings, offering a light and gut-friendly option for summer meals.

    Published on: May 11, 2026 2:05 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Quick Korean cucumber salad, also known as Oi Muchim, combines sliced cucumbers with vinegar, garlic, sesame, and mild spices to create a refreshing and flavourful side dish. Oi Muchim comes from Korean cuisine, where light vegetable side dishes are commonly served alongside meals. The recipe is prepared by salting cucumbers lightly and mixing them with vinegar-based dressing, sesame oil, garlic, and Korean chilli flakes. This quick preparation keeps the vegetables crisp while helping them absorb flavour.

    Korean Cucumber Salad with Sesame, Garlic, and Fresh Cucumbers (Freepik)
    Korean Cucumber Salad with Sesame, Garlic, and Fresh Cucumbers (Freepik)

    This salad differs from cucumber radish feta salad because it focuses on tangy and spicy dressing instead of creamy cheese-based flavours. Compared to tomato salad with sumac and herbs, Oi Muchim has a stronger vinegar profile and a more crunchy texture due to fresh cucumber slices.

    The vinegar-based dressing supports digestion and helps maintain freshness during summer. Cucumbers contain high water content, making the dish suitable for hydration and light meals during hot weather. Sesame seeds and garlic also contribute additional nutrients and flavour. Its low carbohydrate content and light texture make it suitable for balanced eating patterns. The combination of crunchy cucumbers, tangy dressing, and mild spice creates a refreshing side dish that pairs well with rice bowls, grilled foods, or simple summer lunches.

    A Comparison Guide For Fresh Cucumber Salad

    Feature

    Korean Cucumber Salad

    Classic Creamy Cucumber Salad

    Creamy Avocado and Cucumber Salad

    Main Ingredients

    Cucumber and vinegar dressing

    Cucumber and creamy dressing

    Avocado and cucumber

    Texture

    Crunchy and juicy

    Soft and creamy

    Creamy and smooth

    Taste Profile

    Tangy and mildly spicy

    Mild and creamy

    Rich and fresh

    Calories

    Very low

    Moderate

    Moderate to high

    Fat Content

    Low

    Moderate

    Higher healthy fats

    Best For

    Light summer side dish

    Creamy salad meals

    Balanced lunch bowls

    Dressing Style

    Vinegar and sesame based

    Yogurt or cream based

    Avocado and herb based

    Hydration Level

    High

    Moderate

    Moderate

    Summer Suitability

    Very suitable

    Suitable

    Suitable

    Flavour Highlight

    Spicy vinegar freshness

    Creamy cucumber taste

    Fresh avocado richness

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    • Prep Time: 15 minutes
    • Cook Time: No cooking required
    • Servings: 2 servings
    • Calories: 70–90 calories per serving
    • Flavour Profile: Tangy, crunchy, and mildly spicy
    • Nutrition: Hydrating, low carb, and fibre-rich
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Korean Cucumber Salad with Tangy Dressing and Crunchy Texture

    This Korean cucumber salad combines crisp cucumber slices with a tangy vinegar dressing, garlic, and sesame seeds. The texture stays crunchy and refreshing, while the light spice and acidity make it suitable for summer side dishes and light meals.

    Ingredients

    • 2 medium cucumbers, sliced thinly
    • 1 teaspoon salt
    • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
    • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
    • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
    • 1 garlic clove, minced
    • 1 teaspoon Korean chilli flakes or red chilli flakes
    • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
    • 1 teaspoon honey or natural sweetener (optional)

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Wash the cucumbers thoroughly and slice them thinly. Add salt and let them rest for about 10 minutes so excess water is released while maintaining crunchiness.
    2. Lightly squeeze the cucumber slices to remove extra moisture and transfer them to a mixing bowl. This helps the dressing coat the vegetables more evenly.
    3. In a separate bowl, mix rice vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic, chilli flakes, and honey if using. Stir well to combine all ingredients properly.
    4. Pour the dressing over the cucumber slices and toss gently until all pieces are coated evenly. Add sesame seeds on top for additional texture and flavour.
    5. Refrigerate the salad for a few minutes before serving. The chilled texture and tangy flavour make it suitable for summer meals and light side dishes.

    Tips to Make Korean Cucumber Salad Crisp and Flavourful

    Remove Excess Water Properly

    After salting the cucumbers, gently squeeze out extra moisture before adding dressing. This helps maintain crunch and prevents the salad from becoming watery.

    Use Cold Cucumbers for Better Texture

    Refrigerated cucumbers create a fresher and more refreshing salad. Cold vegetables also help the dressing taste sharper and lighter.

    Do Not Overmix the Salad

    Gentle tossing helps maintain the shape and crunch of cucumber slices. Overmixing can make the vegetables soft and release excess water.

    Add Garlic in Small Quantity

    A small amount of garlic gives balanced flavour without overpowering the salad. Finely minced garlic blends more evenly into the dressing.

    Let the Salad Rest Briefly Before Serving

    Resting the salad for 5–10 minutes helps the cucumbers absorb flavour properly. This improves the tangy and mildly spicy taste of the dish.

    Use Toasted Sesame Seeds

    Lightly toasted sesame seeds improve aroma and add extra crunch. They also make the salad taste more balanced and fresh.

    Avoid Thick Dressings

    Thin vinegar-based dressing helps keep the salad light and refreshing. Heavy sauces can reduce the crisp texture of the cucumbers.

    Nutritional Value of Korean Cucumber Salad

    This salad combines hydrating vegetables with light seasoning and minimal calories, making it suitable for summer meals and side dishes. According to USDA">USDA, cucumbers provide water content and fibre, while sesame and garlic contribute additional nutrients.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    80 calories

    Protein

    2 g

    Carbohydrates

    7 g

    Fat

    4 g

    Fibre

    2 g

    Water Content

    High

    Ingredient Contribution to Balanced Nutrition

    Each ingredient in Korean cucumber salad contributes to freshness, flavour, and nutritional balance. The combination of cucumber, vinegar, and sesame creates a light dish suitable for warm weather.

    Ingredient

    Nutritional Benefit

    Cucumber

    Provides hydration and fibre

    Rice Vinegar

    Adds tangy flavour with minimal calories

    Sesame Seeds

    Provide healthy fats and minerals

    Garlic

    Adds flavour and antioxidants

    Sesame Oil

    Enhances aroma and texture

    Chilli Flakes

    Add mild spice and flavour

    FAQs

    Is Korean cucumber salad good for summer meals?

    Korean cucumber salad works well during summer because it contains hydrating ingredients and light seasoning. Its chilled and crunchy texture makes it refreshing during hot weather.

    Can Korean cucumber salad be stored in the refrigerator?

    Korean cucumber salad can be refrigerated for a few hours before serving for better flavour. Long storage may soften the cucumbers and reduce crunchiness.

    Which cucumber works best for Korean cucumber salad?

    Firm cucumbers with fewer seeds work best because they remain crunchy after mixing. English cucumbers and fresh local cucumbers are both suitable options.

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