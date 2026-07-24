Mayank Yadav reveals how injury changed him after dream India comeback: 'Can't describe it through words'

Mayank Yadav marked his return to international cricket with a superb spell against Zimbabwe in the opening T20I of the three-match series. Playing his first match for India since October 2024 after an injury layoff, the express pacer made an immediate impact with his pace and accuracy. He struck with the very first ball of the match, dismissing Brian Bennett for a duck after a hard-length delivery straightened just enough to find the outside edge, with the wicketkeeper completing the catch. Mayank continued to trouble the batters with his extra bounce and sharp movement, removing Dion Myers during the powerplay to leave Zimbabwe under early pressure. His fiery opening burst laid the foundation for India's dominant display with the ball. Mayank Yadav claimed a couple of wickets against Zimbabwe in the first T20I. (AFP)

Mayank admitted he was nervous ahead of his return to international cricket after a lengthy injury layoff but said he kept his approach simple. The pacer expressed his delight at making an immediate impact for India, adding that representing the country again and delivering a match-winning spell was a special feeling.

“It's always a great feeling when you come back and play for your country and especially bowl like this, this type of spell. It's a fantastic feeling, and I don't think I can describe it well through my words. Obviously, it was there because I was coming back after two years, and there is always pressure when you come to play for your country. So, I was a little bit nervous. But my thinking and my plan were very simple: just execute my strengths and keep bowling,” Mayank told the broadcasters.

“Mental strength makes a huge difference” The Indian speedster said the first-ball wicket helped settle his nerves and boosted his confidence. He added that the early breakthrough reassured him after a long break from international cricket.

"Definitely, after the first-ball wicket, I calmed down a lot. I got confidence. I'm playing after a while, but still I can deliver with the skills I have, that strength I have. It will help me a lot on these types of wickets, especially," he added.

In the closing part of his interaction, Mayank reflected on the challenges of recovering from injury, saying the experience had made him mentally stronger.

"There are a lot of things: physical training, mentally. When you're injured and in that phase, mental strength makes a huge difference for any player. So, I think more than physically, for me, mentally I got much better, and I knew my body a lot better after the surgery and after the rehab. So, it makes a huge difference for me," he concluded.