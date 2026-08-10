Jharkhand student protests: Govt says 98% demands accepted, students call claim ‘lies’, plan Vidhan Sabha march today

Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said authorities acted in good faith to resolve the crisis. “The government has accepted 98% of the students’ demands to ensure a fair academic and recruitment environment,” Sonu said.

While the government claims to have conceded nearly all major student demands, student unions refused to back down without the complete cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination.

The high-stakes standoff between the Jharkhand government and protesting student groups remains firmly deadlocked despite intense rounds of negotiations at the State Guest House in Morabadi, even as Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that his government is handling their demands with the utmost sensitivity and seriousness.

Government says it cannot cancel CGL exam The minister emphasised that the core demand regarding the CGL exam falls outside executive jurisdiction. “The state government does not have the authority to cancel the CGL examination. It was conducted following specific directives from both the High Court and the Supreme Court. Consequently, the government cannot unilaterally cancel the exam, nor can we legally overturn the appointments of candidates who have already been selected through this established process.”

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He said the government is fully prepared to constitute an independent inquiry committee, headed by a retired judge, to thoroughly investigate all alleged irregularities in the CGL process.

Students reject government’s claim, plan Vidhan Sabha march Despite the assurances, student leaders remain completely unsatisfied. The agitating students sought support from political parties and common people for their ongoing peaceful democratic protest and proposed ‘Vidhan Sabha March’ on Monday. Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, the demonstrators said they would not allow anti-social elements to disrupt their democratic agitation. “The Jharkhand government is spreading lies that it fulfilled 98% of our demands. It cancelled only 3 of 13 exams sought by us,” a student leader alleged, as reported by news agency PTI.

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The Jharkhand Police imposed prohibitory orders around the assembly premises and made elaborate security arrangements across the city in view of the march called by students.

At an event, CM Soren promised that the state would ensure complete justice and enforce the strictest punishments against anyone found guilty of compromising the examination processes. “Our administration remains deeply committed to safeguarding the future of the youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, three Jharkhand Public Service Commission members resigned on Sunday after CID summoned them over alleged irregularities. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignation of Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad, said the Lok Bhavan.