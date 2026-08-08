Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol question Amitabh Bachchan over KBC 18's ‘Sochna Padega’ theme; Big B has a witty reply. Watch
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premieres on August 10, featuring Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol as guests.
Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, and this time, he has promised to make the game tougher. After teasing the new season with "Is baar sochna padega", the makers have now dropped a promo featuring Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol as the first guests. Aamir is curious to know what exactly contestants will have to think about this season, prompting a witty response from Big B.
Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Amitabh Bachchan's fun banter
The promo shows Aamir asking Big B, "Aapne kaha hai aapne promo mein, sochna padega, btaa dijiye sir kya sochna padega? (You said in the promo, 'Sochna padega.' Sir, please tell us, what will we have to think about?)" The host replies, "Aisa hai sir mujhe dekhne se aapko koi fayda nahi hoga (Looking at me won't benefit you)." Their fun banter continues, with Big B saying, "Itna asaan nahi hone waala hai (It's not going to be so easy)." Aamir agrees and adds, "Waqai sochna padega (We definitely will have to think more)."
This will mark Sunny Deol’s first appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor will be joined by producer Aamir Khan to promote their upcoming film, Batwara 1947. Fans expressed excitement at seeing Sunny on KBC for the first time. One social media user commented, “It's so good to see both Aamir & Sunny sitting on hot seat!”
About Batwara 1947
Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the period drama is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and the division of Punjab. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur. The film marks Preity’s return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus.
The film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. It has also been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.
About KBC 18
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on Monday, August 10, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, followed by weekday episodes from Monday to Friday. The new season explores the idea that in an age where knowledge is universally accessible, the competitive advantage lies in the ability to interpret, connect and apply it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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