‘Will carry forward his legacy’: Pradeep Rawat's son breaks down in emotional tribute to Ghajini actor
Vikramaditya Singh Rawat paid an emotional tribute to his father at his prayer meet in Mumbai on Thursday. Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat died this week at 74.
On Thursday, the family, friends, and Bollywood colleagues of actor Pradeep Rawat gathered for a prayer meet in Mumbai to remember the actor, who died earlier this week at 74 after a rapid battle with blood cancer. At the prayer meet, the actor's son, Vikramaditya, broke down as he paid an emotional tribute to his father.
Pradeep Rawat's son pays tribute
On Thursday, after the prayer meet, Vikramaditya Singh Rawat spoke to news agency ANI, talking about his father's memories and legacy. “No matter how many words I speak about my father, they will always be less. He was a man of honour and respect. No matter how many times I pray to God, or if God asks me what kind of father I want, I will always take his name,” he said.
Vikramaditya said he wants to carry forward his father's legacy, just as his father wanted. “He believed, and I believe too, that one day I will make his name proud. I will carry forward his legacy. I want to follow his legacy, and I want to make it even bigger,” he added.
Pradeep Rawat, best known for his titular role as the villain in Ghajini, also appeared in blockbusters like Lagaan. He worked extensively in Telugu and Tamil cinema, in addition to Hindi films, over a career that spanned four decades.
Pradeep Rawat's colleagues remember him
At the prayer meet, several actors who worked with Pradeep Rawat over the years shared their memories with the late actor. Raghubir Yadav called the loss ‘a big one’ for the industry. “There is a lot of pain, and the film industry has lost a very big actor, a very intelligent actor and a truly talented performer. But he will always live in everyone's memories. He will always be remembered,” he added.
Mukesh Rishi, who worked with Pradeep Rawat in a number of films, looked back on their long association, which began with Sarfarosh over 26 years ago. “The journey of both of us started with Sarfarosh, where we first met and got to know each other. Later, when I moved to the South, Pradeep also came there. We worked on several films together and got the opportunity to spend a lot of time with each other,” said the actor.
Pradeep Rawat's family
Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and son Vikramaditya Rawat. The actor was widely known for his performances in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films, with memorable roles in Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Sye, Naayak, Ghajini and most recently Chhaava, where he played Yesaji Kank.
(With ANI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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