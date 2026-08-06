PM Modi, Netanyahu reaffirm India-Israel commitment on bilateral cooperation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dialled his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday to review bilateral relations and discuss the situation in West Asia. PM Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu reviewed sustained progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership. (HT File Photo)

“Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership which continues to grow from strength-to-strength,”Modi said on social media.

“We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia,” he said without giving details.

An Indian government readout said Modi and Netanyahu “reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries”.