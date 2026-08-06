Weather today LIVE updates: IMD red alert for heavy rain in parts of Delhi; Gurugram offices advised to implement WFH
Weather today LIVE updates: Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Thursday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for parts of the city. Meanwhile, corporate offices in Gurugram have been advised to implement a work-from-home policy wherever possible.
- 20 Sec agoWaterlogging, traffic snarls mark rainy Wednesday in Delhi
- 12 Mins agoIMD issues orange alert for five districts in Kerala
- 21 Mins ago48-hour power cut in Gurugram brings resident out on streets
- 25 Mins agoMorning rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
- 32 Mins agoIMD issues red alert for parts of Delhi
- 51 Mins agoGurugram offices advised to implement WFH policy
Weather today LIVE updates: Heavy rain lashed Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Thursday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Capital. Noida and Ghaziabad have also been placed under an orange alert, with the IMD predicting moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms....Read More
Meanwhile, Gurugram and Faridabad remain under a yellow alert, where light rainfall is expected over the next few hours.
Amid the weather conditions, Gurugram Police advised corporate offices to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.
Red alert issued for parts of Delhi
Delhi woke up to rain on Thursday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for several parts of the national capital, warning of heavy rainfall until at least 12 pm.
The IMD placed North East Delhi, Central Delhi, South East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and Shahdara under a red alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
WFH advisory for Gurugram offices
With continuous heavy rain expected to cause waterlogging and traffic congestion, Gurugram Police on Thursday issued an advisory asking corporate offices and private establishments to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.
To reduce unnecessary traffic and support traffic management efforts, the police urged private companies to permit employees to work from home wherever feasible.
"We strongly urge the corporate sector and private establishments to extend the work-from-home facility to their employees for today. Reduced traffic on the roads will help our traffic management teams regulate vehicle movement more effectively and ensure uninterrupted access for emergency services," Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer Sandeep Turan said.
Weather today LIVE updates: Waterlogging, traffic snarls mark rainy Wednesday in Delhi
Weather today LIVE updates: Rainwater accumulated on roads, vehicles crawled through long traffic queues and several neighbourhoods remained flooded after Wednesday's showers, making commuting difficult for people across Delhi.
Waterlogging disrupted traffic in many parts of the national capital for several hours. The rain submerged several roads, slowing traffic on key routes and affecting movement across the city.
Heavy traffic jams were reported on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. Commuters also faced slow-moving traffic at ITO, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, parts of Lutyens' Delhi, Rohtak Road, the Shankar Road-Kirti Nagar stretch, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi and Shaheen Bagh.
With PTI inputs
Weather today LIVE updates: IMD issues orange alert for five districts in Kerala
Weather today LIVE updates: The IMD on Thursday issued an orange alert forecasting moderate rainfall and strong winds in five central Kerala districts, officials told news agency PTI.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the three-hour orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts on Thursday morning.
According to the IMD statement, these districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by surface wind speeds of up to 40 kmph over the next three hours.
Weather today LIVE updates: 48-hour power cut in Gurugram brings resident out on streets
Weather today LIVE updates: Several shopping malls and residential societies along Sohna Road in Haryana remained without electricity for more than 48 hours before power supply was restored on Wednesday.
Residents of Gurugram's Pyramid Urban Homes in Sector 67 staged a protest on the streets after the prolonged outage.
AIRIA Mall, Elan Mall, Ocus and Pyramid Urban Homes were among more than 8 establishments affected by the nearly two-day-long power cut.
Angry residents blocked Sohna Road, prompting police and power department officials to intervene and remove the blockade.
Residents said the prolonged outage triggered a water shortage in their societies and severely disrupted their daily lives.
Weather today LIVE updates: Morning rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
Weather today LIVE updates: Several parts of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received rainfall during the early hours of Thursday as the monsoon remained active across the region.
Light to moderate showers were reported from several areas of Delhi and parts of NCR during the morning, bringing cloudy skies and a drop in temperatures.
The rain also provided temporary relief from the humid conditions that had persisted over the past few days.
Weather today LIVE updates: IMD issues red alert for parts of Delhi
Weather today LIVE updates: Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to rain on Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for parts of the city, warning of moderate downpour till at least 11 am.
The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Delhi, including North East Delhi, Central Delhi, South East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and Shahdara, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
Weather today LIVE updates: Gurugram offices advised to implement WFH policy
Weather today live updates: Gurugram is under a yellow alert, where light rainfall is expected over the next few hours.
Amid the weather conditions, Gurugram Police advised corporate offices to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.
"In view of the ongoing and anticipated heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is a high likelihood of waterlogging and traffic congestion on the city's main roads and intersections. To ensure the safety of citizens, reduce unnecessary traffic load, and assist the local administration in traffic management, Gurugram Police issues this cautionary advisory," the police said in a statement.