Weather today LIVE updates: IMD red alert for heavy rain in parts of Delhi; Gurugram offices advised to implement WFH

Meanwhile, Gurugram and Faridabad remain under a yellow alert, where light rainfall is expected over the next few hours.

Amid the weather conditions, Gurugram Police advised corporate offices to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.

Red alert issued for parts of Delhi

Delhi woke up to rain on Thursday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for several parts of the national capital, warning of heavy rainfall until at least 12 pm.

The IMD placed North East Delhi, Central Delhi, South East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and Shahdara under a red alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

WFH advisory for Gurugram offices

With continuous heavy rain expected to cause waterlogging and traffic congestion, Gurugram Police on Thursday issued an advisory asking corporate offices and private establishments to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.

To reduce unnecessary traffic and support traffic management efforts, the police urged private companies to permit employees to work from home wherever feasible.

"We strongly urge the corporate sector and private establishments to extend the work-from-home facility to their employees for today. Reduced traffic on the roads will help our traffic management teams regulate vehicle movement more effectively and ensure uninterrupted access for emergency services," Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer Sandeep Turan said.