CJP forms National Working Committee to better outreach. See members' list here

“The Cockroach Janta Party formally announces the names of it’s National Working Committee!” the outfit posted on X as it shared the names of the committee members.

The announcement came hours after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the outfit, which gained prominence last month after it led the students’ protests that ultimately led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister, said it will launch a ‘kya bolti public’ campaign next month to interact with people across the nation and understand their grievances.

With an aim to expand its national outreach, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday announced the formation of a National Working Committee comprising 14 members.

Dipke- National Convener According to the list, Dipke has been named as the National Convener with Saurav Das and Ashutosh Rana as the Co-Conveners. Aafreen Nawaz has been named as the National Secretary.

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Ajinkya Shinde has been named the National Organization In-Charge while Deepak Baliyan has been named as Organisation Co-Incharge. Vijay Reddy Mallangi has been apponted as Media Lead while Ratna Singh as Legal Affairs Lead. Vaishnavi Gaur has been named as Research and Policy Lead and Rohan Deshpande as Technology Lead. Yogesh Ingale has been appointed as Finance Lead.

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A Zonal Leadership has also been formed with Deepak Balliyan getting the additional charge of North, Mallangi the South Zone, Ankit Bharadwaj the East and North East Zone and Ingale as the West zone.

'Kya bolti public' campaign Earlier in the day, the CJP announced its plans for a'Kya bolti public' campaign next month to interact with people all over India and to get to know their issues.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the CJP's core team meeting in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Dipke said the outfit wants to act as a pressure group and change the country's political discourse by highlighting the issues of education and unemployment.

"During the 'Kya bolti public' campaign, we will get to know what people think of the present situation in the country and what the issues they face are. Because it is the time to listen to the public. We have decided not to repeat the mistakes committed earlier. Nobody wants to talk about the expectations, dreams and hopes of Gen Z. They were dismissed,” he said.

"Majority of the country's population is young, who are going to run the country in future. Therefore, no policy decision should be taken without consulting them. We will undertake an exercise for stakeholders' consultation to understand their issues," he added.

Describing Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as the biggest achievement of the students' agitation, Dipke said, “The fear which this government created in the last 10-12 years in the minds of people has now ended...The youth of the country got their voice back.”