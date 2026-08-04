'Uorfi Javed given ₹1 lakh': Influencer claims Abhijeet Dipke a ‘Pak agent,’ paid celebs to back CJP; seeks arrest

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has alleged that Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke is a “Pakistani agent' and should be arrested immediately. In a complaint lodged at Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, Ansari has also claimed that Dipke's men attacked him ”twice," once in Pune and Aurangabad. Abhijeet Dipke, a graduate from Boston University, returned to India on June 6 to kick off the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party. (PTI)

Speaking to the media, Ansari showed the complaint filed with the Delhi Police against Dipke, calling for the arrest of the Boston University graduate.

Also Read | CJP's Abhijeet Dipke reveals how he paid for US education, funded Jantar Mantar protests

"I have filed a written complaint against Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP party, with the Delhi DCP, because I have proof that his men attacked me. I was attacked in Pune and in Aurangabad. There are already 2 cases filed on that. I want the Delhi police to immediately arrest Dipke."

'Paid Urfi Javed ₹ 1 lakh to support CJP protest' In his complaint, Ansari has alleged that Dipke is a "Pakistani agent" aiming to incite unrest across India.

"Abhijeet Dipke is ruining the atmosphere in the country, and if he is not stopped, he will even cause riots in India," he wrote in the complaint.

The influencer has also alleged that Dipke and the CJP "paid" Bollywood celebrities to support the protest and appear at Jantar Mantar.

"Dipke also paid money to Bollywood celebrities and invited them to Jantar Mantar. Uorfi Javed took 1 lakh rupees, and Poonam Pandey took 20,000 rupees," he alleged in his complaint, a copy of which was seen in a video shared by news agency ANI.

Both Uorfi Javed and Poonam Pandey had expressed solidarity with the youth movement and supported the protests. Javed did not protest at Jantar Mantar but was seen voicing her support for similar protests in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Pandey visited Jantar Mantar on July 19 to express her solidarity with the movement.