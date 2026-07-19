‘This is about students, not politics or religion’: Poonam Pandey pleads ahead of CJP march, supports Sonam Wangchuk

Poonam joined the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and spoke to the press. Expressing her concern about Sonam’s health and of those fasting in solidarity with the cause at the site, she added, “I have been watching India echo with this protest; all these young people are seeking is answers. I am here only to request people not to divide India. Let’s not do this, let’s not turn this into a religious or political issue. Stop picking at who is doing what and which God they are praying to. This is wrong.”

Actor Poonam Pandey has joined the Cockroach Janata Party protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Speaking out in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk and the students he’s fighting for after the alleged NEET paper leak, she reminded everyone that the protest isn’t about politics or religion, but about the students.

Reminds people the protest is about the students Poonam also reminded people that the protest is about students who have suffered due to alleged NEET discrepancies. “This protest began over NEET paper leaks, but the conversation around it has shifted to something else. I request that everyone please stick to the issue at hand and not turn it into something else. The protest tomorrow will be silent, but I pray that the students don’t suffer further. I am here only to support them,” she said.

The actor also expressed concern that the protesters marching to the Parliament on July 20 with the CJP might be harmed. “I pray everyone stays safe. I know it’s a march, and they might face difficulties or get lathi-charged, but I pray they don’t suffer anymore. They are already in distress. Young people study for hours to get through this exam, and the paper leaks. Imagine what they must go through to think about taking their life when that happens. Can we just support them and keep this to them?” she pleaded.

The CJP march to Parliament According to PTI, security has been stepped up across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and the CJP’s Chalo Sansad march on Monday. The Delhi Police is imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma shared a public advisory on X on Sunday, stating that the “Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession.”

The prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS (formerly Section 144 CrPC) is currently in effect in the New Delhi district, according to the DCP's post. "Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," the post read. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continued his indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk was whisked away on Saturday to the Safdarjung Hospital. The activist issued a message from the hospital urging supporters to participate in the proposed July 20 march.