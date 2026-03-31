Is Poonam Pandey pregnant? Her latest post flaunting a baby bump leaves many asking if it is an April Fool's prank

In the latest pictures, Poonam smiled directly at the camera as she showed off her baby bump. In the first picture, her T-shirt is rolled up; in the second, she poses with it pulled down. In the caption, she put up multiple emoticons, including a pregnant woman, a milk bottle, and baby faces.

Model, actor, and TV star Poonam Pandey is no stranger to creating internet stunts. In 2024, she faked her own death to create awareness of cervical cancer. Her latest Instagram post has now raised eyebrows, as she showed off her baby bump in the pictures. These pictures have left social media users sceptical, with many asking whether it is true or another of Poonam's publicity stunts.

Reacting to the pictures, a user commented, “Great prosthetic! Aren't you a day ahead for April 1st, eh?” Another asked, “What? Seriously?" Several others commented that the pictures could be AI-generated, while there were some who wondered if this was another stunt.

Poonam Pandey on why she faked her own death In 2024, a post was shared on her Instagram handle, which indicated that she died of cervical cancer. A few days later, she announced that she had 'faked' her death and was alive and well. Taking to Instagram, Pandey shared a video which she captioned, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me."

In another Instagram message, Poonam said her stunt was aimed at spreading awareness regarding cervical cancer. "But tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease," her caption further read.