Three killed, several injured after gas tank explodes at CNG station in Delhi's Tikri Kalan

Three people were killed, while others were injured after a gas tank of a truck exploded at a CNG station in outer Delhi's Tikri Kalan on Wednesday. The three deceased were staffers at the CNG station, and one among them was filling the gas tank when it exploded. The Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the incident at 3.37 pm.

Meanwhile, the truck driver and others standing nearby sustained minor injuries. The call regarding the incident was received at 3.37 pm, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Those injured were rushed to the hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, according to a fire service officer cited by PTI news agency.

While the exact cause of the explosion is not yet known, an investigation is underway to determine what triggered the incident, he said.

Fire service personnel arrived at the spot following the explosion, and are carrying out necessary precautionary measures to bring the situation under control, PTI cited the officer as saying.