Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar among terrorists on India’s 10 most wanted list; Goldy Brar on 56

Founder, chief and key leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad. He was designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 on May 1, 2019 and declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Special Judge (POTA), New Delhi. JeM under the patronage of Maulana Masood Azhar, extensively undertakes recruitment drives for terrorist activities and his preaching wings regularly organise events in order to urge people to promote terrorism and support their actions against India. He was once jailed in Delhi’s Tihar Jail between 1994–1999. Azhar has been charged in several terror attacks in India from the December 13, 2001 Parliament attack, the July 5, 2005 attack the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, to the 2016 Pathankot air airbase attack and the February 14 ,2019 Pulwama attack on CRPF jawans. He also directed an attack on the Indian Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balk in Afghanistan on January 3, 2016. He was a close ally of Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. The man was released in exchange for the passengers of the IC 814 Air India flight hijacked in December 1999.

HT looks at 10 of the most prominent names on the list, who are wanted in connection with a range of crimes, including terror attacks, narco-terrorism, arms smuggling, organised crime, hijacking and circulation of counterfeit currency. The individuals are based in Pakistan, the UK, Germany and the US, although the whereabouts of some remain uncertain.

The Indian government maintains its own list of most wanted terrorists where Brar, aged 32, is listed at number 56. In India, fugitives are designated as terrorists under section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. This section empowers the Central government to designate organisations and individuals as terrorists by adding their names to the Act’s first schedule, which contains the list of such names. Last updated in July 2026, the government’s records list 80 individuals as designated terrorists.

On Monday evening, Satinderjeet Singh aka Goldy Brar, was added to the FBI list of top 10 most wanted fugitives by US authorities. The former Punjab resident is presently residing in Brampton, Canada, according to Indian government records. He is associated with the proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is behind multiple killings such as that of singer Sidhu Moosewala, running an extortion racket and making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders while fueling terror acts in India.

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed Aliases: Hafiz Mohammad Sahib, Hafiz Mohaddad Sayid, Age: 76, Location: Pakistan

Chief, founder and key leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba/Jamat-ud-Dawa. Another Pak based terrorist, who was also the architect of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also charged him in the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a pony operator were killed. The attack triggered a four-day armed conflict between India and Pakistan. While Saeed is the the chief of LeT, agencies have confirmed that he is also the leader of its proxy outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF). The TRF was active in J&K. Saeed too was designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 on the 10th December, 2008. NIA has also charged him in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case.

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Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi Alias - Abu Waheed Irshad Ahmad Arshad @ Kaki Ur-Rehman, Age: 76, Location: Pakistan

Lakhvi is the chief operational commander of (LeT) and one of its founding members.

In 2019 when Lakhvi’s name was added to the list of designated terrorists, the government had then pinned his involvement in the December 22, 2000 Red Fort Attack case, the 26/11 Mumbai attack, and the January 1, 2008 Rampur attack case among many other cases. Lakhvi along with Hafiz Saeed are facing trial in absentia in connection with their role in the Mumbai attacks. Designated by the United Nations as a global terrorist under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 on the 10th December, 2008. Accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the National Investigation Agency, such as include LeT Abu Jundal case and Udhampur terror attack on BSF convoy. Chargesheet has also been filed against him in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar Alias -- Dawood Hasan Sheikh Kaskar, Age: 71, Location: Pakistan

The former Mumbai resident, now hiding in Pakistan, runs an international underworld crime syndicate and is involved in perpetrating acts of terror, promoting religious fundamentalism, terror financing, arms smuggling, circulation of counterfeit currency, money laundering, narcotics, extortion and benami real estate business in India and abroad and is also involved in assassination attempts on prominent personalities to create social disharmony and terrorise citizens.. Some of his top lieutenants such as Abu Salem,Chhotta Rajan and Salim Dola, have been brought back to India, while junior gang members were killed or arrested in police shootouts during the mid 90s and mid 2000s, Dawood remains a prized catch. Dawood, the son of a police constable, fled India around 1986. In recent years, his properties have also been auctioned by the government under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA). Designated as a Global terrorist by the United Nations under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 and he is listed in Al-Qaida sanction list November 3, 2003. The Islamic State of Iraq and Levant and Al-Qaeda Sanction Committee of the United Nations Security Council listed Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar for participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of, supplying, selling or transferring arms and related material or otherwise supporting acts or activities of Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

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Wadhawa Singh Babbar Aliases: Chacha, Babbar, Age: 72, Location: Pakistan

A resident of Punjab’s Kapurthala, he is the chief and key leader of proscribed terrorist organisation of proscribed Babbar Khalsa International(BKI). According to government records, Wadhawa was involved in bombing Air India Kanishka plane flight no.182 in June, 1985, which resulted in mid-air explosion and death of 329 passengers, assassination of Beant Singh, ex-Chief Minister of Punjab, at Chandigarh on August, 1995, through a human bomb of BKI, in which more than a dozen other staff members had died; Burail Jail break in Chandigarh by BKI terrorists by digging a tunnel in January, 2004. He has also been charged for the bomb explosion at Liberty and Satyan Cinema Halls in New Delhi in May 2005 and also Shingart Cinema in Ludhiana in October 2007. Agencies believe the man is still active. In 2024, the NIA chargesheeted Wadhawa Singh in the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga in Punjab. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Bagga was shot dead by terrorists belonging to a BKI module in his confectionery shop at Nangal, district Roopnagar, Punjab, on April 13, 2024.

Lakhbir Singh Rode Alias -- Rode, age: 74, Location: Pakistan (believed dead)

A former resident of Moga district in Punjab, he is suspected dead. Rode is the chief and key leader of proscribed terrorist organisation International Sikh Youth Federation. The International Sikh Youth Federation opened its chapters at various places in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and the United States of America. While operating from Pakistan, Rode’s outfit aspires to carve out of Indian territory as an independent state i.e. Khalistan through violent means. A government notification said Rode is actively engaged in sending weapons and explosives consignments from across the border to India to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab. Agencies have said that Rode and his gang members planned and executed the idea to send drugs and weapons into Punjab using drones around 2019-2020. Punjab police have also unearthed conspiracies by Rode to assassinate VIPs in Punjab on many occasions. The issue of Pakistan sending weapons and drugs via drones, especially at the border, has emerged as a major challenge for our security forces in recent years. According to records of the Narcotics Control Bureau, in 2025 there were 305 drone related drug seizures, of which 298 were reported in Punjab while the others were reported in Rajasthan and J&K. Over 200 weapons were recovered. KZF members also linked to conspiracy to attack police posts near border.

Ranjeet Singh Alias Neeta, Age 58, Location Pakistan -

He is the chief and key leader of the proscribed terrorist organisation of Khalistan Zindabad Force. The proscribed outfit formed in 1993 under Ranjeet Singh has been linked by agencies to several bomb attacks in India, including a blast on the Jhelum Express near Ambala in December 1996; blasts on two buses in Pathankot in April and June 1997; a blast on the Shalimar Express in June 1998; an explosion on the Pooja Express near Pathankot in November 1999, which killed 14 people and injured 42; a blast on the Sealdah Express and an explosion at Kailash Guest House in Paharganj, Delhi, in February 2000; a bus blast near Fatehgarh Sahib in March 2000, killing eight and injuring eight; an explosion at Jammu Railway Station in June 2001, killing one and injuring 48; and an IED blast at the ISBT in Chandigarh in September 2005, which injured seven people. The NIA has charged Neeta for his role in the December 2, 2024, grenade attack at a Punjab police post.

Bhupinder Singh Bhinda Age, 51, Location: Germany

A key member of proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force. Believed to be based in Germany, Bhinda, according to government records, like founder Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, has also been involved in several bomb attacks in India, including a blast on the Jhelum Express near Ambala in December 1996; blasts on two buses in Pathankot in April and June 1997; a blast on the Shalimar Express inJune 1998; an explosion on the Pooja Express near Pathankot in November 1999, which killed 14 people and injured 42, a bus blast near Fatehgarh Sahib in March 2000, killing eight and injuring eight; an explosion at Jammu Railway Station in June 2001, killing one and injuring 48; and an IEDblast at the ISBT in Chandigarh in September 2005, which injured seven people. He was once arrested in Germany in connection with a conspiracy to target the Chief of Dera Radhasoami sect, Beas, Amritsar on his visit to Vienna, Austria in July 2010. He was awarded four years and three months sentence.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Age not specified in the notification but believed to be in his 50s, Location - United States

Originally a resident of Rambagh, Amritsar City, he formed the outfit Sikhs For Justice and is Attorney, Law and Legal Advisor of this Organisation. SFJ has been declared a terror outfit by the Government of India. According to a government notification, Pannun is heading a campaign - Referendum 2020 and is actively in touch with UK based Babbar Khalsa terrorists, Canada based Khalistan Tiger Force among other several overseas based hardliners. Pannun has been issuing appeals and propagating through social media regularly to Punjab based gangsters and youth to fight for the cause of independent state of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country He has demanded and advocated a separate State, Khalistan. Currently residing in US, he is instigating. And abetting youths to join them in Khalistan Referendum 2020 and providing financial help to youths in the region for creating violence or fear to disturb peace in the region. The man has been accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the Punjab Police related to Referendum 2020 and a case registered by National Investigation Agency.

Paramjit Singh Alias - Pamma, age 42, Location, UK

A former resident of Punjab’s Roopnagar he is a key operative of the Babbar Khalsa International(BKI) and is involved in all cases the terror outfit BKI. Police from Delhi, Punjab and the NIA has accused BKI leader of joining hands with Brar and other gangers to fuel terroism in Punjab. . Most recently, on May 18, 2026, the NIA has filed chargesheets against BKI operatives and Brar’s gang members to carry out terror activites in India. But in recent months, there are unconfirmed reports of a fallout between Pamma and Brar.