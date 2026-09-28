Campus defaced, vehicles burnt, classes suspended: Punjab's LPU returns to uneasy calm day after violent protests

Lovely Professional University in Punjab's Phagwara returned to uneasy calm on Monday after a weekend of violent protests which left the varsity defaced. The campus and its surrounding area witnessed violence and arson as students staged a massive agitation over the alleged rape of a student by an outsider. Punjab Police personnel stand guard at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus as students depart for their hometowns, in Phagwara, Punjab, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (PTI)

While the students blamed the outsiders for the vandalism on the LPU campus, police said they were analysing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, who visited LPU on the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, warned that those involved in vandalism would face strict action.

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