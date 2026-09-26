Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's French toast sandwich is both tasty and healthy: See step-by-step preparation
Nutritious, filling, and indulgent, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's French toast sandwich makes the perfect snack at home or atiffin to carry to school or work.
If you are in search of the perfect tiffin that satisfies your taste buds as well as the body’s nutritional needs, look no further than celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s French toast sandwich recipe. The dish is easy to prepare, absolutely loaded, and takes approximately 30 minutes to make from scratch.
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Describing the dish, the chef wrote on his blog, “Each school day, the mothers wonder what to pack in the tiffin box, which is both tasty and healthy. So here is a version of French toast that your kids will simply love. Pack a banana and some almonds with this sandwich for added nutrition.”
The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for French toast sandwich
- 4 eggs
- 8 white bread slices
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4-5 tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1 cup milk
- 4 tablespoons chocolate spread
- 4 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
- Butter for cooking
- Elaichi bananas for serving
- Almonds for serving
Method of preparation
- First, prepare the egg mixture. Take a mixing bowl. Break the eggs into the bowl. To it, add vanilla extract and powdered sugar and beat well. Now add milk into the bowl and mix well. Keep aside for later use.
- Place the white bread slices on the worktop. Apply the chocolate spread on the first four slices and the peanut butter on the remaining four slices.
- Place each bread slice on which the chocolate spread is applied on top of each bread slice on which peanut butter is applied to make sandwiches.
- Heat butter in a shallow non-stick pan. Dip the prepared sandwiches, one by one, in the egg mixture and place them in the pan. Cook over medium heat for about two minutes. Flip and cook for two minutes more.
- Take the prepared French toast sandwiches out of the pan and place them on the worktop. Halve each sandwich and transfer them into a tiffin box along with an elaichi banana and almonds.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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