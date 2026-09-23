Chef Ranveer Brar shares the perfect desi breakfast recipe: Halwai-style aloo sabzi with paratha
Ranveer Brar shares his recipe for the classic aloo sabzi with paratha, a comfort dish that is simple yet scrumptious and satisfies hunger every time.
Aloo ki sabzi with paratha is the desi breakfast dish that needs no introduction. It is easy to make, rustic, and delicious, and celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shows how to elevate the classic flavours with his special recipe. The dish takes approximately 35 minutes to make. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For crushed chilli and ginger
- 2-3 fresh green chilli, roughly chopped
- 2 inch ginger, roughly chopped
- Salt to taste
For aloo ki sabzi
- ¼ cup mustard oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp fennel seeds
- A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
- Prepared crushed chilli and ginger
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- A pinch of degi red chilli powder
- 2 tsp coriander powder
- 2 medium size tomato, chopped
- 7 medium size potato, peeled, cubed
- 2 cups water
- Salt to taste
- ¼ tsp sugar
- 1 tsp ghee
For paratha dough
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- ¼ cup multigrain and lentil mix
- ¼ tsp carom seeds
- ½ tsp ghee
- Water as required
- 1 tsp ghee
Other ingredients
- ½ tsp ghee
For garnish
- 1 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped
- Coriander sprig
- Fresh green chilli
Method of preparation
For crushed chilli and ginger
- In a mortar and pestle, add green chillies, ginger, salt and crush them coarsely, then keep aside for further use.
For aloo ki sabzi
- In a cooker, heat mustard oil, add cumin seeds and fennel seeds, and let it splutter well.
- Add a pinch of asafoetida (hing), crushed chilli, and ginger, and sauté for a minute.
- Add turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, and coriander powder, then sauté for a minute.
- Add tomato and sauté until fragrant. Then add the potatoes and mix them well.
- Add water, salt to taste, and sugar, and stir it once. Then put the lid on, let it whistle twice, switch off the flames, and let it cool down.
- Remove the lid and, with a masher, mash some of the potatoes, then boil them for a minute.
- Finish it with a little ghee and garnish with coriander leaves.
- Serve hot with paratha.
For paratha
- In a parat, add whole wheat flour, multigrain & lentil mix, carom seeds, ghee and water as required, knead a stiff dough.
- Add a little ghee around the dough and knead it again. Keep it aside for a while.
- Now, take a small portion of the dough and roll it into the desired shape. To prepare square parathas, apply some ghee all over the paratha, and fold it from both sides. Repeat and fold it again from opposite sides, and you will have a square. Then roll the square further to make a paratha.
- Heat a tawa and cook paratha on a medium-low flame. Apply some ghee and cook nicely on both sides.
- Serve hot.
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This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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