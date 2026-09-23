4 festive modak recipes to try this Ganesh Chaturthi beyond the traditional version: Step-by-step process

Modak is one of the most loved sweets during Ganesh Chaturthi. While the traditional coconut and jaggery modak will always be special, you can also try some different flavours at home. Suggested by Umesh Singh, executive chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre, here are the variations you can try.

​Also read | Try these 2 easy Caesar salad recipes for a refreshing meal at home: See step-by-step process

1. Chocolate Modak A simple and tasty option, especially for kids. Chocolate gives the traditional modak a modern twist.

Ingredient: Khoya/Mawa 50 g

Condensed Milk 20 g

Dark Chocolate, melted 20 g

Cocoa Powder 5 g

Milk 10 ml

Powdered Sugar 5 g

Cardamom Powder 0.5 g

Ghee 2 g

Chopped Almonds 5 g

Method: 1. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan and add khoya.

2. Cook on low heat until soft and slightly creamy.

3. Add condensed milk, cocoa powder, and milk; mix well.

4. Add melted chocolate and cook until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan.

5. Add powdered sugar, cardamom, and chopped almonds.

6. Cool slightly, grease the modak mould, and press the mixture into the mould.

7. Demould carefully and garnish with chopped nuts or chocolate.