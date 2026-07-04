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    Try these 2 easy Caesar salad recipes for a refreshing meal at home: See step-by-step process

    On the occasion of National Caesar Salad Day, here are a few chef-approved recipes to try at home for a healthy twist to your meal.

    Published on: Jul 04, 2026 2:17 PM IST
    By Anukriti Srivastava
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    Caesar salad is one of the iconic dishes invented by Italian-American restaurateur Caesar Cardini. Celebrated every year on July 4th as National Caesar Salad Day, this day invites everyone to enjoy one of the world’s most universally loved salads. Here are some of the chef- approved salad recipes you can try at home to add a twist to your healthy meals.

    Easy Caesar salad recipes for a refreshing meal at home. (Unsplash)
    Easy Caesar salad recipes for a refreshing meal at home. (Unsplash)

    ​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

    Beyond the Bowl

    Shared by Sitaram Jalvi, Sous Chef, Deltin Royal, Goa, this salad features the crisp texture of the romaine lettuce, complemented by the rich, creamy Caesar dressing and perfectly grilled chicken.

    Ingredients

    120 g Romaine lettuce

    30 g Caesar dressing

    20 g Parmesan cheese (Shaved)

    25 g garlic croutons

    100 g grilled chicken

    Freshly cracked black pepper

    One lemon wedge

    For dressing

    Egg yolk

    Dijon mustard

    Garlic

    Anchovies

    Worcestershire sauce

    Fresh lemon juice

    Parmesan cheese

    Extra virgin olive oil

    Sea salt

    Freshly cracked black pepper

    Beyond the Bowl salad recipe. (Deltin Royal)
    Beyond the Bowl salad recipe. (Deltin Royal)

    Method

    Step 1: Wash, chill, and hand-tear the romaine lettuce to retain its crisp texture.

    Step 2: Prepare the Caesar dressing by blending together the egg yolk, Dijon mustard, garlic, anchovies, Worcestershire sauce, fresh lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, and extra virgin olive oil until smooth and creamy.

    Step 3: Season the dressing with sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper.

    Step 4: Gently toss the romaine lettuce with the dressing until evenly coated.

    Step 5: Add the grilled chicken and garlic croutons, ensuring they are well incorporated.

    Step 6: Finish with generous Parmesan shavings and a sprinkle of freshly cracked black pepper.

    Step 7: Garnish with a lemon wedge and serve immediately.

    Chicken Caesar salad

    Shared by Chef Pritesh Narvekar, Chef De Partie, Deltin Suites, Goa, this Chicken Caesar salad is a classic dish loved for its fresh ingredients, creamy dressing, and perfectly grilled chicken. It is a healthy and satisfying meal that can be served as a starter or a main course.

    Ingredients

    200 g boneless chicken breast

    One head of romaine lettuce,

    Half a cup of croutons

    One-fourth cup of grated Parmesan cheese.

    One anchovies fillet

    Two tbsp Caesar dressing

    One tsp olive oil

    Salt and black pepper, to taste

    Chicken Caesar salad recipe. (Deltin Suites)
    Chicken Caesar salad recipe. (Deltin Suites)

    For dressing

    Three tbsp mayonnaise

    One tsp Dijon mustard

    One tsp Worcestershire sauce

    One tbsp lemon juice

    One garlic clove (minced)

    Two tbsp grated Parmesan cheese.

    Two tbsp olive oil

    Salt and black pepper

    Mix all ingredients until smooth. Chill for 15 minutes.

    For garnish

    Parmesan shavings

    Freshly cracked black pepper

    Extra croutons

    Anchovies fillet

    Method

    Step 1: Season the chicken with salt, pepper, and olive oil.

    Step 2: Grill or pan-sear the chicken until fully cooked (internal temperature: 75°C or above).

    Step 3: Let the chicken rest for a few minutes, then slice it into strips.

    Step 4: Wash and dry the romaine lettuce and place it in a large bowl.

    Step 5: Add the Caesar dressing and toss the lettuce until evenly coated.

    Step 6: Add the grilled chicken, croutons, and grated Parmesan cheese.

    Step 7: Toss gently and serve immediately.

    • Anukriti Srivastava
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Anukriti Srivastava

      Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More

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