Try these 2 easy Caesar salad recipes for a refreshing meal at home: See step-by-step process
On the occasion of National Caesar Salad Day, here are a few chef-approved recipes to try at home for a healthy twist to your meal.
Caesar salad is one of the iconic dishes invented by Italian-American restaurateur Caesar Cardini. Celebrated every year on July 4th as National Caesar Salad Day, this day invites everyone to enjoy one of the world’s most universally loved salads. Here are some of the chef- approved salad recipes you can try at home to add a twist to your healthy meals.
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Beyond the Bowl
Shared by Sitaram Jalvi, Sous Chef, Deltin Royal, Goa, this salad features the crisp texture of the romaine lettuce, complemented by the rich, creamy Caesar dressing and perfectly grilled chicken.
Ingredients
120 g Romaine lettuce
30 g Caesar dressing
20 g Parmesan cheese (Shaved)
25 g garlic croutons
100 g grilled chicken
Freshly cracked black pepper
One lemon wedge
For dressing
Egg yolk
Dijon mustard
Garlic
Anchovies
Worcestershire sauce
Fresh lemon juice
Parmesan cheese
Extra virgin olive oil
Sea salt
Freshly cracked black pepper
Method
Step 1: Wash, chill, and hand-tear the romaine lettuce to retain its crisp texture.
Step 2: Prepare the Caesar dressing by blending together the egg yolk, Dijon mustard, garlic, anchovies, Worcestershire sauce, fresh lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, and extra virgin olive oil until smooth and creamy.
Step 3: Season the dressing with sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
Step 4: Gently toss the romaine lettuce with the dressing until evenly coated.
Step 5: Add the grilled chicken and garlic croutons, ensuring they are well incorporated.
Step 6: Finish with generous Parmesan shavings and a sprinkle of freshly cracked black pepper.
Step 7: Garnish with a lemon wedge and serve immediately.
Chicken Caesar salad
Shared by Chef Pritesh Narvekar, Chef De Partie, Deltin Suites, Goa, this Chicken Caesar salad is a classic dish loved for its fresh ingredients, creamy dressing, and perfectly grilled chicken. It is a healthy and satisfying meal that can be served as a starter or a main course.
Ingredients
200 g boneless chicken breast
One head of romaine lettuce,
Half a cup of croutons
One-fourth cup of grated Parmesan cheese.
One anchovies fillet
Two tbsp Caesar dressing
One tsp olive oil
Salt and black pepper, to taste
For dressing
Three tbsp mayonnaise
One tsp Dijon mustard
One tsp Worcestershire sauce
One tbsp lemon juice
One garlic clove (minced)
Two tbsp grated Parmesan cheese.
Two tbsp olive oil
Salt and black pepper
Mix all ingredients until smooth. Chill for 15 minutes.
For garnish
Parmesan shavings
Freshly cracked black pepper
Extra croutons
Anchovies fillet
Method
Step 1: Season the chicken with salt, pepper, and olive oil.
Step 2: Grill or pan-sear the chicken until fully cooked (internal temperature: 75°C or above).
Step 3: Let the chicken rest for a few minutes, then slice it into strips.
Step 4: Wash and dry the romaine lettuce and place it in a large bowl.
Step 5: Add the Caesar dressing and toss the lettuce until evenly coated.
Step 6: Add the grilled chicken, croutons, and grated Parmesan cheese.
Step 7: Toss gently and serve immediately.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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