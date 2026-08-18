These unseen pics of Aishwarya Rai from Cannes 2026 in a shimmering nude gown prove no one can beat her timeless beauty
At Cannes 2026, Aishwarya Rai had also worn a form-fitting nude gown designed by Fjolla Nila. Her stylist shared unseen pictures of the ensemble. Take a look.
Aishwarya Rai delivered a series of major fashion hits at the Cannes red carpet. 2026 was one of the actor's best-dressed runs at the international film festival in the French Riviera. Now, her stylist, Mohit Rai, has revealed a new look in an Instagram post.
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On August 18, Mohit posted pictures of Aishwarya with the caption, “Like a diamond in the sun @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb throwing it back to @festivaldecannes with @lorealparis.” Let's decode the outfit and styling:
Aishwarya Rai's unseen pictures from Cannes
The unseen pictures show the actor in a nude-toned Fjolla Nila gown, which she wore for press day and sit-down interviews at Cannes. The ensemble is a custom creation and was styled by Mohit Rai.
Moving away from previous oversized trends, this was a nude and pastel pink-toned, form-fitting strapless gown that draped the actor's frame like a second skin. It won praise for its classic European elegance.
It features striking and intricate embellishments, including on the bodice and the full length of the gown. The adornments include curved, meticulous patterns of crystal and silver elements that catch light when they move. The silver crystal-embellished halter-neck straps, floor-grazing hem length, and figure-hugging silhouette added a feminine touch to the outfit.
Shining like a diamond in the sun
Aishwarya Rai and Mohit added drama to the outfit by pairing it with a chic, voluminous, floor-sweeping, matching feathered cape draped over her shoulders and falling to the ground.
Aishwarya wore her hair in voluminous, soft, and centre-parted burgundy waves draped over her shoulders to style the look. Meanwhile, for the accessories, she kept them minimal with diamond rings and matching studs.
For the glam, Aishwarya chose winged eyeliner, nude brown eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, blushed cheeks, a beaming highlighter, a glossy pink lip shade, and soft bronzer to highlight her face contours.
Aishwarya Rai's 2026 Cannes run
Styled by Mohit Rai, Aishwarya Rai's 2026 Cannes looks included some of the most stunning creations by top designers. On the red carpet and in press interactions, she wore different gowns, including an electric-blue Amit Agggawal gown, a blush Sophie Couture look, and a white Chenny Chan tuxedo. Each look takes a different route into Cannes dressing, from handwork and colour, tailoring and texture to crystalline embroidery and floral embellishments.
Aishwarya Rai's first Cannes look
The actor had famously made her red carpet debut at Cannes in May 2002 and, from her very first appearance, had become the Indian Queen of Cannes. She arrived at the venue in a traditional horse-drawn carriage with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and wore a vibrant yellow-gold saree designed by Neeta Lulla.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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