Is your home healthy for your children? Paediatrician shares 5 everyday changes parents can make to reduce risks

A healthy home is not only about keeping the rooms clean. Paediatrician Dr Rajiv Chhabra pointed out that children spend a lot of time indoors in the early years, so everyday household habits can affect their breathing, sleep, nutrition, skin health and overall development.

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Minor adjustments to the home environment can lower exposure to preventable health hazards and provide a safer environment for children to develop in. he went on to share five such changes with HT Lifestyle, which are presented as follows.

1. Keeping indoor air clean Indoor air quality can be affected by dust, cooking smoke, incense, mosquito repellents and strong fragrances, pointed out Dr Chhabra.

“Kitchens should be well ventilated, and when cooking, an exhaust fan should be used,” he noted. “Dusty surfaces should be wiped down regularly to keep the air clean. Open up the home to fresh outdoor air when pollution levels are low, if possible.”

2. Making cleaning safe for children Regular cleaning helps to control dust, mold and allergens, but Dr Chhabra cautioned that cleaning products can be harmful if they are misused.

“Store detergents, disinfectants, pesticides and other chemicals in their original containers and well out of reach of children. Never combine cleaning chemicals, as certain combinations can produce dangerous fumes,” he advised.