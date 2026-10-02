India vs China LIVE Hockey Asian Games 2026: IND’s goal spree faces stern Chinese test, LA 2028 qualification at stake

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India vs China LIVE Hockey Asian Games 2026: Follow Latest Updates

India vs China LIVE Hockey Asian Games 2026: The mega clash between India and China is set to take centre stage in the high-stakes gold medal encounter at the Asian Games. The Indian women’s team will be high on confidence after their 2-2 draw against the Asian Games champions at the World Cup in August. India have been a goal-scoring machine in this edition, but they will be wary of the Chinese threat and head into this contest as the underdogs. The Indian forward line has been exceptional, scoring goals for fun, especially in the group stage. They will need to remain clinical inside the attacking 25-yard area, as breaking down a defence like China’s and creating open-play goals will be easier said than done.

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