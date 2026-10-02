India vs China LIVE Hockey Asian Games 2026: IND’s goal spree faces stern Chinese test, LA 2028 qualification at stake
India vs China LIVE Hockey Asian Games 2026: India’s goal-scoring run faces a stern test against China as the two sides clash for gold in the women’s hockey final at the Asian Games 2026.
- 23 Mins agoIndia did well against China in the World Cup
- 28 Mins agoWhat India coach Sjoerd Marijne said
- 31 Mins agoChina challenge
- 1 Hr 33 Mins agoHello and welcome!
India vs China LIVE Hockey Asian Games 2026: The mega clash between India and China is set to take centre stage in the high-stakes gold medal encounter at the Asian Games. The Indian women’s team will be high on confidence after their 2-2 draw against the Asian Games champions at the World Cup in August. India have been a goal-scoring machine in this edition, but they will be wary of the Chinese threat and head into this contest as the underdogs. The Indian forward line has been exceptional, scoring goals for fun, especially in the group stage. They will need to remain clinical inside the attacking 25-yard area, as breaking down a defence like China’s and creating open-play goals will be easier said than done....Read More
India did well against China in the World Cup
Both teams played out a 2-2 draw in August. The Indian women's team will have to look no further than that game for inspiration. They have done it before and they can do it again. Navneet and Deepika were on target that day. For China, Zhang Ying and Ma Ning scored.
What India coach Sjoerd Marijne said
“We have confidence, but we also realize that China is a very good team. They are still No. 4 in the world. We did really well at the World Cup, better than them, but still they have a lot of experience… Some things we can improve in and that’s how we approach the final against China.”
China challenge
The Chinese team has not conceded a single goal in this edition which tells you what awaits Salima Tete's bunch today. In their five pool games games, China scored 46 goals. In the semifinal, they beat Japan 4-2 in penalty shootout after it stayed 0-0 in allotted time.
Hello and welcome!
To our coverage of the women's hockey gold medal match between India and China. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 pm start. Stay tuned.