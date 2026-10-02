CJP protest LIVE: Heavy police deployment at Shivaji Park; CJP says ‘step out Mumbai’ for protest against Gyanesh Kumar
CJP protest LIVE updates: Security forces were deployed in large numbers around Shivaji Park on Friday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the CJP urged Mumbai residents to “step out” and join the pressure group's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
- 2 Mins agoDipke reacts to objections raised by locals over protest at Shivaji Park
- 13 Mins ago‘Step out Mumbai’, urges CJP ahead of protest
- 20 Mins ago'Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor', says Dipke
- 41 Mins agoWhy was permission denied for CJP protest at Shivaji Park?
- 56 Mins ago‘Mumbai, are you ready?’ asks Ranka ahead of stir
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoHeavy police presence at Shivaji Park
- 1 Hr 22 Mins agoJaved Akhtar backs residents objecting to protest over ‘noise pollution’
- 1 Hr 35 Mins agoHeavy police deployment at Mumbai's Shivaji Park
- 1 Hr 52 Mins agoResidents raise objections to CJP's protest at Shivaji Park
- 1 Hr 57 Mins ago‘Gyanesh, it's done bro’, says Saurav Das ahead of CJP protest
- 12:03 PM IST, Oct 2When and where will CJP hold a protest in Mumbai?
- 11:40 AM IST, Oct 2Visuals show preparations for CJP protest in Mumbai
- 11:33 AM IST, Oct 2Protests planned across Bengal, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand in coming days
- 10:56 AM IST, Oct 2Why is CJP demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation?
- 10:37 AM IST, Oct 2Shabana Azmi, Vishal Dadlani likely to join CJP protest
- 10:24 AM IST, Oct 2Not just Mumbai, Delhi to also hold protests against Gyanesh Kumar
- 9:46 AM IST, Oct 2What CJP said on Abhijeet Dipke's detention ahead of protest
- 9:22 AM IST, Oct 2No police permission for protest in Mumbai
- 8:56 AM IST, Oct 2‘We will end protest only when Gyanesh Kumar resigns’: Saurav Das
- 8:28 AM IST, Oct 2Ahead of Shivaji Park protest, railways strengthen security at Dadar station
- 8:11 AM IST, Oct 2CJP puts forward 3 demands ahead of Mumbai protest
- 8:05 AM IST, Oct 2Singer Vishal Dadlani to join CJP stir
- 7:42 AM IST, Oct 2CJP denies Abhijeet Dipke detention report, posts selfie
- 7:07 AM IST, Oct 2Dipke briefly detained at Mumbai's Marine Drive
CJP protest LIVE updates: Security forces were deployed in large numbers around Shivaji Park on Friday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Mumbai. The CJP will hold the protest to demand the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls....Read More
Some residents also objected to the park being used as a protest venue, citing the inconvenience it could cause to locals.
The demonstration will be held at 4pm at Gate No. 6 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, the CJP said in a statement. Celebrities, including Shabana Azmi and Vishal Dadlani, are expected to join the demonstration.
The CJP has called on citizens to join the protest, which will mark the beginning of a series of demonstrations and public mobilisation planned across the country through October. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the campaign would eventually culminate in a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Why is CJP demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
CEC Gyanesh Kumar is at the centre of a controversy surrounding the Election Commission following an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise.
Dipke claimed that around 13 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls since 2024. He linked the alleged deletions to the narrow vote-share gap between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also argued that large-scale changes to voter lists could affect election results.
Rejecting the claims, the Election Commission on Saturday maintained that key decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.
'Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor'
Speaking at an interaction at the Mumbai Press Club, Dipke sought Kumar's resignation and warned that the CJP would continue its protests across the country if he does not step down.
"Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor. We will not move from Jantar Mantar until he resigns from his post. Gyanesh Kumar should resign and should face criminal charges," Dipke said.
The CJP leader also questioned the Mumbai Police's decision to deny permission for the protest. Dipke said that if Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis could hold a political rally at Shivaji Park, the CJP should also be allowed to stage a protest there.
"I am not afraid of going to jail. I will come back to protest again, again and again," the CJP leader said, reported PTI.
Protests across West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Goa
CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde said the campaign would be taken to several other cities, including Goa, Bengaluru, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Patna and Ranchi.
"Protests will be held in Goa, Bengaluru, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Patna and Ranchi. If Kumar does not resign, then a protest will be held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from October end," Shinde said.
The movement has also said it will remain independent and will not join the Opposition's October 6 protest against the Election Commission.
Security stepped up at Dadar station
Meanwhile, railway authorities have stepped up security at Dadar station ahead of the proposed Shivaji Park protest.
Around 40 additional staff, including Railway Protection Force personnel, have been deployed at the station, a Central Railway spokesperson said. A Western Railway spokesperson said 50 additional staff and RPF personnel had been deputed.
Dadar is part of both the Western and Central Railway networks and is among Mumbai's busiest railway stations. It is also the closest major station to Shivaji Park.
Mumbai Police has denied permission for the proposed protest, citing restrictions governing gatherings at Shivaji Park, the absence of the required civic permission and concerns over traffic and the movement of emergency vehicles.
ECI ‘dissent’ row
The CJP's protest comes amid criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy intensified after reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.
The Election Commission has, however, said that the three-member poll panel took all decisions, including those concerning the SIR, unanimously.
CJP protest LIVE updates: Dipke reacts to objections raised by locals over protest at Shivaji Park
CJP protest LIVE updates: Some residents of Shivaji Park and Dadar objected to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed Jail Bharo Andolan at Shivaji Park on Friday.
Around 10-12 residents and morning walkers confronted CJP volunteers preparing for the protest, as well as police personnel on the ground.
Vaibhav Rege, secretary of the Shivaji Park ALM, told HT, “Our objection is not specifically against this protest. Our concern is about the principle of using Shivaji Park for events. The ground was declared a silence zone and there are specific restrictions on its use. If permissions are denied, then how can such a protest be allowed?” Rege said.
On these objections, Dipke said, "Shivaji Park par protest karna public ke liye inconvenience hai toh Delhi me metro band karna kya hai? (If protesting at Shivaji Park causes inconvenience to the public, then what about shutting down the metro in Delhi?)
Notably, 12 Delhi metro stations shut their entry and exit facilities until further notice amid heightened security in the wake of protests at Jantar Mantar by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday.
CJP protest LIVE updates: ‘Step out Mumbai’, urges CJP ahead of protest
CJP protest LIVE updates: The CJP has urged Mumbai residents to “step out” and join the pressure group's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
The CJP wrote on X, “Step out, Mumbai. Shivaji Park is waiting for you!”
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: 'Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor', says Dipke
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Speaking at an interaction at the Mumbai Press Club on Thursday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke sought Kumar's resignation and warned that the CJP would continue its protests across the country if he does not step down.
"Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor. We will not move from Jantar Mantar until he resigns from his post. Gyanesh Kumar should resign and should face criminal charges," Dipke said.
The CJP leader also questioned the Mumbai Police's decision to deny permission for the protest. Dipke said that if Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis could hold a political rally at Shivaji Park, the CJP should also be allowed to stage a protest there.
"I am not afraid of going to jail. I will come back to protest again, again and again," the CJP leader said, reported PTI.
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Why was permission denied for CJP protest at Shivaji Park?
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: The Mumbai Police had earlier refused permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Shivaji Park on October 2. The police cited restrictions on gatherings at Shivaji Park, along with concerns over traffic and noise pollution.
The police said they could not grant permission for gatherings at Shivaji Park in view of the high court's judgment in PIL 116/2009 dated 04/01/2013 and a subsequent Maharashtra government order dated 20/01/16.
They pointed out that Shivaji Park is located in a silence zone and a residential area, adding that the proposed gathering could cause noise pollution.
Reacting to the decision, Dipke said, “Acha… how was Eknath Shinde granted the permission then?” He also shared a screenshot of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde's rally at Shivaji Park.
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: ‘Mumbai, are you ready?’ asks Ranka ahead of stir
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Cockroach Janta Party co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka shared a video on X with the caption “Mumbai, are you ready?” ahead of CJP's protest at Shivaji Park. The video showed him and several other protesters raising slogans of “Gyanesh Kumar, it's done bro”.
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Heavy police presence at Shivaji Park
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers at Shivaji Park in Mumbai ahead of CJP's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Javed Akhtar backs residents objecting to CJP protest over ‘noise pollution’ concerns
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Lyricist Javed Akhtar backed residents protesting against “noise pollution” concerns at Shivaji Park and objecting to CJP's protest at the site in Mumbai.
“I am so happy that some residences of Shivaji Park are getting sensitive about the noise pollution and asking the authorities to cancel the protest of CJP today at Shivaji Park. I am hundred percent sure that they will raise the same objection with the same intensity, if not more, whenever there is any jalsa of any political party of Maharashtra planned at Shivaji Park.”
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Heavy police deployment at Mumbai's Shivaji Park
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: Security personnel were deployed in large numbers around Shivaji Park on Friday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) geared up for a protest seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, despite the police refusing permission for the demonstration.
Police and railway authorities stepped up security around Dadar station and the iconic ground in central Mumbai ahead of the planned protest at 4 pm.
A large police contingent, including women personnel, along with security teams from other agencies, was deployed at key locations to prevent any untoward incident, an official said.
CJP protest LIVE updates: Residents raise objections to CJP's protest at Shivaji Park
CJP protest LIVE updates: Some residents of Shivaji Park and Dadar objected to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed Jail Bharo Andolan at Shivaji Park on Friday.
Around 10-12 residents and morning walkers confronted CJP volunteers preparing for the protest, as well as police personnel on the ground. They questioned why the demonstration was being allowed despite the police denying permission.
Vaibhav Rege, secretary of the Shivaji Park ALM, told HT, “Our objection is not specifically against this protest. Our concern is about the principle of using Shivaji Park for events. The ground was declared a silence zone and there are specific restrictions on its use. If permissions are denied, then how can such a protest be allowed?” Rege said.
He added that the residents' concerns were based on the legal and regulatory restrictions governing the use of Shivaji Park. The Bombay high court had declared the park a silence zone and imposed restrictions on its use.
(Inputs from Osama Rawal)
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: ‘Gyanesh, it's done bro’, says Saurav Das ahead of CJP protest
CJP Mumbai protest LIVE updates: In a post on X, CJP co-convenor Saurav Das wrote on X, “See you all at 4 PM today! Gyanesh, it’s done bro!”
This comes ahead of CJP's planned protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
CJP protest LIVE: When and where will CJP hold a protest in Mumbai?
CJP protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area today (Friday). The demonstration begins at 4pm.
CJP protest LIVE: Visuals show preparations for CJP protest in Mumbai
CJP protest LIVE: Visuals showed preparations at Mumbai's Shivaji Park ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s planned protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
CJP protest LIVE: Protests planned across Bengal, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Goa in coming days
CJP protest LIVE: CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde said the campaign would be taken to several other cities, including Goa, Bengaluru, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Patna and Ranchi.
"Protests will be held in Goa, Bengaluru, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Patna and Ranchi. If Kumar does not resign, then a protest will be held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from October end," Shinde said.
The movement has also said it will remain independent and will not join the Opposition's October 6 protest against the Election Commission.
CJP protest LIVE: Why is CJP demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation?
CJP protest LIVE: CEC Gyanesh Kumar is at the centre of a controversy surrounding the Election Commission following an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise.
Dipke claimed that around 13 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls since 2024. He linked the alleged deletions to the narrow vote-share gap between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
He also argued that large-scale changes to voter lists could affect election results.
Rejecting the claims, the Election Commission on Saturday maintained that key decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.
CJP protest LIVE: Shabana Azmi, Vishal Dadlani likely to join CJP protest
CJP protest LIVE: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and popular singer Vishal Dadlani are among the celebrities expected to join Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP protest in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
“Your vote is your right. Your vote is your voice. But what happens when your vote disappears from the voter’s list? Join the protest for your democratic right. On 2nd Oct, Gandhi Jayanti. Shivaji Park, 4 pm. I will see you there,” Azmi wrote while sharing a video statement on social media.
Meanwhile, Dadlani also shared a video statement on Instagram, saying that he will join the CJP protest in Mumbai.
CJP protest LIVE: Not just Mumbai, Delhi to also hold protests against Gyanesh Kumar
CJP protest LIVE: The protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar is not limited to Delhi, with the AAP and student unions also planning demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
Delhi Police had refused permission for the proposed protest, which was called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and advocate Prashant Bhushan. The gathering was scheduled to begin at 11 am on Gandhi Jayanti.
For the latest updates on the Delhi protest, follow this blog: Jantar Mantar protest live updates.
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: What CJP said on Abhijeet Dipke's detention ahead of protest
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday dismissed reports claiming that its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, had been detained by Mumbai Police at Marine Drive. The reports emerged hours before the group's planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Gandhi Jayanti.
The national pressure group also took a dig at Kumar while denying the claims. “This news is as fake as CEC Gyanesh Kumar conducting free and fair elections,” the CJP wrote on X.
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: No police permission for protest in Mumbai
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: Mumbai Police has refused permission to the CJP to stage its October 2 protest at Shivaji Park. However, the CJP has said it will go ahead with the demonstration despite the lack of approval.
The police said it was “not empowered to grant permission” for gatherings at Shivaji Park under a 2013 Bombay High Court order. It also pointed to rules on public gatherings, traffic management and noise.
Dipke alleged that the move was aimed at silencing citizens.
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: ‘We will end protest only when Gyanesh Kumar resigns’, says Saurav Das
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das told news agency ANI that the protest would start at Shivaji Park and then taken to other parts of the country.
He said, "The entire country has now realised that no matter how many campaigns we run. This broken, corrupt system is eating up the lives and futures of the young people of this country.”
“The protest will begin at Shivaji Park tomorrow, and from there, we will take this protest to the entire country. We will ultimately end it only when Gyanesh Kumar resigns. He has to go. He is a traitor to this country, enemy number one.”
He further added that “We will ensure that he is removed from that position, all his crimes are undone, and he pays for the crimes he has committed against the young generation and against the country.”
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: Ahead of Shivaji Park protest, railways strengthen security at Dadar station
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: Railways stepped up security and deployed additional staff at Dadar station ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Shivaji Park on October 2.
Dadar, one of the busiest railway stations in the country, is the closest to the iconic Shivaji Park and is served by both Western and Central Railway.
Around 40 additional staff, including Railway Protection Force personnel, have been deployed at the station, a Central Railway spokesperson said.
A Western Railway spokesperson said 50 additional staff and RPF personnel had also been deployed.
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: CJP puts forward 3 demands ahead of Mumbai protest
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has put forward three demands:
1. “Gyanesh Kumar must resign, face criminal proceedings, and reveal who gave the orders.”
2. "Freeze the SIR, restore the January 2025 voter list, and order an independent inquiry."
3. “Repeal the 2023 appointment law and enact a transparent law with civil society participation.”
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: Singer Vishal Dadlani to join CJP stir
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: Singer Vishal Dadlani will join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday, the party said in a post on X.
The protest is scheduled for 4pm at Gate No. 6 of Shivaji Park, with the CJP calling on Mumbaikars to participate. The party is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: CJP denies Abhijeet Dipke detention report, posts selfie
CJP protest Mumbai LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party denied reports that its founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Mumbai Police at Marine Drive.
The CJP took to X to dismiss the report, calling it “fake news” and taking a swipe at the poll panel chief.
“This news is as fake as CEC [Gyanesh Kumar] conducting free and fair elections,” the CJP wrote on X.
Dipke also posted a selfie from inside a car after the report emerged. A report by news agency PTI said that he was taken to Marine Drive police station briefly on Thursday after being spotted holding placards along the iconic promenade.
CJP protest LIVE: Dipke briefly detained at Mumbai's Marine Drive
CJP protest LIVE: A day before the planned protest, Dipke was briefly detained at Marine Drive after he was spotted with placards along the iconic promenade.
According to a police official, Dipke had gathered there with a group of supporters when a team including a woman inspector approached him and escorted him to Marine Drive police station in a van.
"The woman officer asked him about his identity and hometown during the ride to the police station," the official said.
Dipke and his supporters were kept in the waiting area of the police station. After being asked to meet senior officials, Dipke left the station minutes later. A video of the brief detention subsequently went viral on social media.