Shehzad Poonawalla says he asked Rise & Fall season 2 makers to forgive Siwet Tomar after he hit him: ‘Don’t send him out’

In a recent episode of Rise & Fall season 2, Shehzad had a fight with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after calling her a “gold digger”. He was later seen sitting with Irina Rudakova and discussing his desire to leave the show as he was concerned about his reputation. He called Priyanka an “unstable person” and said he was afraid that she might make allegations against him that his "rivals" could use to tarnish his image. However, Irina asked him not to quit the show and suggested that he remain civil with Priyanka by apologising to her.

Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has made his reality-show debut on Rise & Fall season 2 . The show has just begun, but Shehzad has already been making headlines. Recently, reality show star Siwet Tomar was evicted after a physical altercation with Shehzad. Now, Shehzad has revealed that he asked the makers not to evict Siwet from the show and to forgive him.

Shehzad argued that he is always the one who has to compromise. He then spoke about what he did after Siwet allegedly physically attacked him and said, “When I got beaten and I went out, in two hours of that while taking treatment, I told the makers, 'Don't send him out, keep him. Forgive him.' You know why I said so? Because that boy is 29-30 years old. This is his bread and butter. It's not my bread and butter. So when I can forgive Siwet, you think I can't apologise to Priyanka?” He added that he was upset about being portrayed as being in the wrong and being made to apologise even when he believed he had done nothing wrong.

During the third episode of Rise & Fall season 2, Shehzad and Siwet had an argument after Shehzad named Siwet for elimination from the Ultimate Ruler race. During the verbal exchange, Shehzad called out Siwet for siding with Swara Bhasker despite previously saying that he would not speak to her at the beginning of the game. The argument escalated as Shehzad continued to provoke him.

Siwet then lost his temper and charged towards Shehzad. During the ensuing physical altercation, Shehzad's kurta was torn, while Swara was also seen telling Siwet not to hit him. He was subsequently evicted from the show.

Following his eviction, Siwet shared a video discussing his version of what happened during the fight. He claimed that he did not hit Shehzad and that his kurta was torn because Siwet was holding his collar, causing Shehzad to slip. He also alleged that Shehzad repeatedly provoked him by making comments about his religion and caste, which led to him losing his temper. While admitting that violence was wrong, Siwet claimed that Shehzad had also broken the rules by bringing religion into the conversation and should have been evicted from the show as well.