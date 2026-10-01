Shehzad Poonawalla says he asked Rise & Fall season 2 makers to forgive Siwet Tomar after he hit him: ‘Don’t send him out’
Shehzad Poonawalla expressed frustration over always being the one to compromise, especially after a physical altercation with Siwet Tomar.
Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has made his reality-show debut on Rise & Fall season 2. The show has just begun, but Shehzad has already been making headlines. Recently, reality show star Siwet Tomar was evicted after a physical altercation with Shehzad. Now, Shehzad has revealed that he asked the makers not to evict Siwet from the show and to forgive him.
Shehzad Poonawalla says he asked makers to forgive Siwet Tomar
In a recent episode of Rise & Fall season 2, Shehzad had a fight with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after calling her a “gold digger”. He was later seen sitting with Irina Rudakova and discussing his desire to leave the show as he was concerned about his reputation. He called Priyanka an “unstable person” and said he was afraid that she might make allegations against him that his "rivals" could use to tarnish his image. However, Irina asked him not to quit the show and suggested that he remain civil with Priyanka by apologising to her.
Shehzad argued that he is always the one who has to compromise. He then spoke about what he did after Siwet allegedly physically attacked him and said, “When I got beaten and I went out, in two hours of that while taking treatment, I told the makers, 'Don't send him out, keep him. Forgive him.' You know why I said so? Because that boy is 29-30 years old. This is his bread and butter. It's not my bread and butter. So when I can forgive Siwet, you think I can't apologise to Priyanka?” He added that he was upset about being portrayed as being in the wrong and being made to apologise even when he believed he had done nothing wrong.
What happened between Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla?
During the third episode of Rise & Fall season 2, Shehzad and Siwet had an argument after Shehzad named Siwet for elimination from the Ultimate Ruler race. During the verbal exchange, Shehzad called out Siwet for siding with Swara Bhasker despite previously saying that he would not speak to her at the beginning of the game. The argument escalated as Shehzad continued to provoke him.
Siwet then lost his temper and charged towards Shehzad. During the ensuing physical altercation, Shehzad's kurta was torn, while Swara was also seen telling Siwet not to hit him. He was subsequently evicted from the show.
Following his eviction, Siwet shared a video discussing his version of what happened during the fight. He claimed that he did not hit Shehzad and that his kurta was torn because Siwet was holding his collar, causing Shehzad to slip. He also alleged that Shehzad repeatedly provoked him by making comments about his religion and caste, which led to him losing his temper. While admitting that violence was wrong, Siwet claimed that Shehzad had also broken the rules by bringing religion into the conversation and should have been evicted from the show as well.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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