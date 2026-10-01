Ajay Devgn says he called Mohanlal for his approval on Drishyam 3, reveals why the superstar couldn't watch film
Ajay Devgn will reprise his role in Drishyam 3, the final film of the franchise. The actor sought approval from Mohanlal, who could not watch it.
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. The makers have announced it as the final instalment of the franchise and have also revealed that it will be different from Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3. Ajay has now revealed that he called Mohanlal to seek his approval for the film. However, the Malayalam superstar could not watch it as he was on holiday.
Ajay Devgn wants to seek Mohanlal's approval before Drishyam 3 release
During a discussion at FICCI Frames, Ajay recalled his conversation with Mohanlal about the film and said, "In fact, I called up Lal (Mohanlal) sir, not him, because I wanted him to see the film. Like he (Alok Jain) said that they do such a great job, and this time we have deviated completely. So, for me, I thought that a kind of an approval from him would be nice. I wanted him to see the film but he is on holiday. It is very sweet that he kept interacting. I think he is going to watch the film soon there."
He further spoke about bringing the franchise to an end and said, "It is the conclusion also because I feel that it is very difficult to write a Drishyam. We want to end it on a high, and the way the script has shaped up, the film has shaped up, I think we should put a stop right now. I saw the film yesterday, and my personal opinion is that it beats 2 (Drishyam 2). It’s not very easy to write. Like I said, your writers and directors are limited."
Ajay explained that the story needs to move forward from where the previous film ended rather than introducing an entirely new murder mystery. He said the idea was not simply to make a sequel, but to develop a concept that could naturally become a Drishyam story. The actor revealed that the director and writer worked on and rejected four scripts before arriving at one that had the twists, turns and shock value expected from the franchise. He added that Vijay’s actions, as well as those of the people around him, need to remain unpredictable.
About Drishyam 3
Drishyam: The Conclusion sees Ajay Devgn reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar for one final time. The film also marks the return of Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are the new additions to the cast.
Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek, the film is set to release in theatres on October 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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